MP AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Starts Today, Seat Allotment On November 11

MP AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023: The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh will start the registrations for the MP AYUSH NEET AYUSH stray vacancy round today, November 3, 2023, online. Candidates who want to participate in the counselling can register themselves through the official website - ayush.mponline.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the Madhya Pradesh AYUSH NEET stray counselling is November 5, 2023. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on November 11, 2023. Selected candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges or institutes on November 14 with their original documents for the verification process.

MP AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Official Website)

How to register for the MP AYUSH NEET 2023 stray vacancy round online?

Medical aspirants can go through the below-mentioned steps to register for the MP AYUSH NEET stray vacancy round 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - ayush.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the necessary credentials

Step 4: Upload the valid documents in the given format and submit the fees

Step 5: Go through the counselling registration form and download it for future use

MP AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023

The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh conducts the MP AYUSH counselling for admissions into AYUSH courses across government/private AYUSH colleges offering BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses in the state. The admission to 85% state quota seats in UG courses like Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Unani Medicine, and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine is done on the basis of NEET scores.

