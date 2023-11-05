  1. Home
MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today For Stray Vacancy Round, Get Link Here

MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The registration window to apply for the Stray Vacancy Round will close today. Candidates can apply for MP NEET AYUSH counselling online at ayush.mponline.gov.in. Know steps to apply here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 5, 2023 13:39 IST
MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh will close the registration window for the MP NEET AYUSH stray vacancy round today: November 5, 2023.  Candidates can register online at the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in. MP AYUSH counselling is conducted for admissions to AYUSH courses across government/private AYUSH colleges offering BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses in Madhya Pradesh state. 

The Admission to 85% state quota seats in UG courses like Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine (BHMS) is done based on NEET score. 

MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

MP AYUSH Counselling Dates 2023 

Candidates can check the stray vacancy round counselling schedule here: 

Events

Dates

Last date to apply

November 5, 2023

Document Verification

November 3 to 6, 2023

MP NEET AYUSH Seat Matrix 

November 7, 2023

MP NEET AYUSH Merit List 

November 8, 2023

Choice filling and locking

November 9 to 10, 2023

MP NEET AYUSH Seat Allotment Result

November 11, 2023

Downloading of Seat Allotment Letter

November 14, 2023

Reporting at the institute

November 14, 2023

How to apply for MP AYUSH NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round 2023?

Candidates who are yet to apply must fill up the form till today. They can go through the steps to know how to register for MP AYUSH NEET: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on registration link, on the homepage

Step 3: Login with NEET credentials

Step 4: Fill up the form, upload the specified documents, and pay the fees

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future references  

