MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today For Stray Vacancy Round, Get Link Here

MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh will close the registration window for the MP NEET AYUSH stray vacancy round today: November 5, 2023. Candidates can register online at the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in. MP AYUSH counselling is conducted for admissions to AYUSH courses across government/private AYUSH colleges offering BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses in Madhya Pradesh state.

The Admission to 85% state quota seats in UG courses like Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine (BHMS) is done based on NEET score.

MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

MP AYUSH Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check the stray vacancy round counselling schedule here:

Events Dates Last date to apply November 5, 2023 Document Verification November 3 to 6, 2023 MP NEET AYUSH Seat Matrix November 7, 2023 MP NEET AYUSH Merit List November 8, 2023 Choice filling and locking November 9 to 10, 2023 MP NEET AYUSH Seat Allotment Result November 11, 2023 Downloading of Seat Allotment Letter November 14, 2023 Reporting at the institute November 14, 2023

How to apply for MP AYUSH NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round 2023?

Candidates who are yet to apply must fill up the form till today. They can go through the steps to know how to register for MP AYUSH NEET:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on registration link, on the homepage

Step 3: Login with NEET credentials

Step 4: Fill up the form, upload the specified documents, and pay the fees

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future references

Also Read: NBEMS Launches Verification and Fee Payment Portal Online, Check Official Notice Here