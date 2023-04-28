MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Check MP Board 10th, 12th Result Date, Time

HIGHLIGHTS MP Board Result 2023 Date and Time MP Board Result 2023 To Be Released via Press Conference MPBSE Result 2023: Last Year was released on April 29

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be declaring the MP Board result for MP Board 10th, 12th on its official website, @mpbse.nic.in. It is expected that the MP Board result will be published by April last date, i.e. April 30th.

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will release the MP Board 10th, 12th result through a press conference. After the completion of the press conference, the students will login to the Board’s website to be able to download the result. MP Board 10th exam date was from March 1 to March 27 while for class 12th, it was from March 2 to April 1.

Get MP Board result live updates here. Stay tuned to Jagranjosh.com to get regular updates on MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023.