MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 Timetable Released, Download MPBSE Supply Exam Datesheet Here

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 Timetable Released: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the exam schedule for the upcoming MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022. According to the details shared by the board, MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartmental Exam 2022, which is also known as Supplementary Exam, will be held from 20th June 2022 onwards. Students who have failed and awarded Compartmental Result can appear for the exam and clear the same to avoid repeating the entire year. The MPBSE Board Supplementary Result 2022 is made available on the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates

As per the datesheet released by MP Board, the MBPSE 12th Supply Exam 2022 will be held as a single-day exam event to be held on 20th June 2022. On the other hand, the Class 10 Board Exams for MPBSE Secondary Class students will be held from 21st June to 1st July 2022. Apart from this, MPBSE 12th Vocational Stream Supplementary Exam to be held from 21st June to 30th June 2022. The new datesheet provides revised time-line for the MPBSE 10th Exam, which was earlier to end on 30th June 2022.

Admit Cards to be Available form Schools

With the MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 datesheet out, now the next step in the exam cycle would be the release of the admit cards or hall tickets. According to the details available, the MPBSE Board will make the admit cards for supplementary exams available to the students online via the respective schools from where student had registered for the exam. Therefore, students have to contact their school principal or headmaster to obtain the admit card for MP Board 10th, 12th Supply Exam 2022.

