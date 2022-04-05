MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: When will MPBSE declare Class 10 and 12 Results, Know Expected Date Here

MP 10th and 12th Result Date 2022: As per the recent updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the MP board 10th and 12th result 2022 date soon. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the declaration of Madhya Pradesh's 10th and 12th result dates.

However, as per media updates, the result may be announced by 10th April 2022. Once released, students can check the MP Board result at the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Also, soon after the results are declared, a direct link will be provided by the MP board.

MP Board Class 10th and 12th Result Date 2022

Events Dates Commencement of MP class 10th exam 18th February 2022 MP class 12th exam 17th February 2022 MP Board Result Date 10th April or last week of April 2022 (Media Updates)

How To Check MPBSE Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th?

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date has not been officially announced yet. Once released, students can check MP Board class 10 and 12 result on these websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Go through the steps to know how to check and download Madhya Pradesh class 10th and 12th result 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the MP Board -mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link MP Board Class 10 or 12th result.

Step 3 - A new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter the required login details and click on the submit button.

Step 5 - The MPBSE result will appear on the screen.

MP Board Exam 2022 for Class 10th and 12th

This time, MP Board 10th 12th exams were held in February and March. Taking this into account, students can expect the results to release online and by the mentioned date. Candidates must note that official confirmation from MPBSE is awaited and can be expected soon. Once more is known, it would be updated here.

Last year, MPBSE HSC, and HSSC results were declared based on an alternative way of evaluation. The board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. Hence, this time MP Board 10th, and 12th results are being awaited by students as exams were held offline.

Also Read: Goa Board SSC, HSSC Exam 2022: GSBSHSE 10th and 12th Exam to Begin Today, Check Exam-day Guidelines Here