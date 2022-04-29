MP Board 10th Result 2022 Declared: Candidates can check results @ mpbse.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

MP Board 10th Results 2022: MP Board 10th Results 2022 have finally been announced by the officials. Candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the declaration of the MP Board 10th Results 2022 can visit the official website of MP Board to check their exam results. As per data available a total of 10,66,997 students appeared for the MPBSE Class 10 exams from which 573828 students passed the board exams and 330824 students secured 1st Division. Candidates can visit the official website - mpresults.nic.in to check the results. Students can also click on the direct link provided here to check the MP Board 10th Results 2022. Candidates can check the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations below as per initial sources.

MP 10th Statistics Total Number of Appeared Students 1066997 Total Number of Passed Students 573874(COUNT ONLY FOR FIRST, SECOND, THIRD DIVISION) Overall Pass Percentage 53.78% Total Number of Boys Appeared 569580 Total Number of Boys Passed 287631 Pass Percentage among Boys 50.50% Total Number of Girls Appeared 497417 Total Number of Girls Passed 286243 Pass Percentage among Girls 57.55%

MPBSE Class 12 Data

MP Board 12th Result 2022 Statistical Highlights Total Number of Appeared Students 713833 Total Number of Passed Students 479664 Overall Pass Percentage 67.20% Total Number of Boys Appeared 372578 Total Number of Boys Passed 237861 Pass Percentage among Boys 63.84% Total Number of Girls Appeared 341255 Total Number of Girls Passed 241803 Pass Percentage among Girls 70.86%

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will soon be announcing the MPBSE class 10 Results 2022 on the official website soon. According to the details provided by the board the MP board 10th Results will be announced by the officials at 1 PM today.

Students who have appeared for the MP Board class 10 exams conducted in February-March 2022, can visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board to check the examination results. The board officials will announce the results of MP board 10th exams 2022 on the official website mpresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the MP Board 10th Results 2022 through the link provided below.

According to the data available a total of 17,82,858 students appeared for the MP board exams from which 10, 66,791 appeared for the class 10 exams 2022. The MP board class 10 exams were conducted across 3861 exam centres from which 3172 were Government schools and 689were Private Schools.

Candidates can check below the complete statistics of the examinations conducted.

MPBSE 10th Results 2022: Student Statistics

Total Number of Students 17,82,858 Total Number of Class 10 Students 10,66,791 Total Number of Class 12 Students 7,14,932 Total Number of Class 12 Vocational Students 1135

Where to check MPBSE 10th Results 2022

MP Board 10th Results 2022 will first be announced by the officials in a press conference at 1 PM today. The results will be announced by MP Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar followed by which the link to check the results will be made available on the official website. Candidates must also note that the MPBSE 10th Results 2022 will also be available on this page as soon as the Results are declared online. Candidates can check below the list of websites to check the 10th results.

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

results.gov.in

mp10.jagranjosh.com

mp12.jagranjosh.com

How to check MP Board 10th Results 2022

Candidates can check the MP Board class 10 results 2022 by first clicking on the Result link provided on the official website and entering the MP board 10th Registration Number in the Result link given. The MP board 10th Result sheet with the complete details of the students will be displayed which can be downloaded by the students for further admission procedures.

