MP Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check MPBSE Guidelines Here

MP Board Class 10 Exams 2023: As per the official schedule, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will start Class 10th exams today i.e. March 1, 2023. The MPBSE Class 10th Hindi Exam has already been started and will continue till 12.00 pm. Students who are going to appear in the exam must follow the exam day guidelines. They can check out the important protocols here.

MP Board Class 10 Exam will conclude on March 27, 2023. Examinees are required to carry the MPBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry to the hall. However, candidates can check out the protocols below.

MP Board Class 10 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the MPBSE Class 10 Exams 2023 must follow the important guidelines in the exam hall. Candidates can check out a few exam day guidelines here-

Candidates are required to carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof.

They must reach the exam hall at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam.

No one is allowed to leave the exam hall until the time is over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any electronic device- smartwatch, calculator, etc to the exam hall.

They can carry transparent stationery items for the exam.

They must wear the school uniform for MPBSE Class 10 board exam 2023.

No one shall try to communicate with one another while the examination is going on.

Those who fail to align with the exam day guidelines will be debarred from giving the examination.

MP Board Class 12 Exams 2023

Meanwhile, the authorities will start the MPBSE Class 12 Exams 2023 tomorrow i.e. March 2, 2023. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours and it will be conducted in the morning session i.e. 9.00 am to 12.00 pm only. The MP Board Class 12 exams will conclude on April 1, 2023.

