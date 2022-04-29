MP Board Result 2022: mpresults.nic.in Official Website Crashed? Know Alternative Websites to Check MPBSE 10th and 12th Results

MP Board Result 2022 Alternative Websites: Finally, today is the day when over 18 lakh students of MP Board will receive the outcome of their hard work in the form of MPBSE Result 2022. Yes, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will officially declare the MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 today - 29th April at 1 PM in the afternoon. According to the official press release, the MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced in a brief press conference which will be chaired by School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. After official announcement, MPBSE Results will be published online in the form of digital scorecards and will be made available via mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board 10th Result 2022 - Click Here to Check

MP Board 12th Result 2022 - Click Here to Check



Why Official Website May Crash for MP Board Result 2022?

According to the tentative estimates shared by the MPBSE, a total of 10.6 lakh students have appeared for MP Board High School Exam 2022 for Class 10. On similar lines, 7.4 lakh students have appeared for Higher Secondary Exam for Class 12 students. This takes the total number of students who will be logging onto the official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in around 17 lakhs. With so much web traffic, the official website is expected to show some technical problems, glitches or errors that may hinder the result checking process. To avoid this, it is important for students to be aware of alternative ways of checking MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 online.

Alternative Websites for MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022

With lakhs of students trying to check the out of their hard work in the form of MP Board Results 2022, the board has also made alternative arrangements to ensure that students are able to check MP Board Result 2022 online even if the official website suffers from technical problems. To do so, the board will be sharing MPBSE 10th and 12th Results with third-party website and trusted education portal jagranjosh.com. Students will be able to check and access MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 online via results.jagranjosh.com website. In addition to this, the MP Board Results 2022 will be available for checking on following alternative websites:

How to check MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 on Mobile?

With the digital revolution taking India by the storm, most students will also have access to internet enabled smartphone which can be used to check MPBSE 10th and12th Result 2022. Keeping this in mind, Madhya Pradesh Board will also publish MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 on its official mobile apps i.e. MPBSE Mobile App and MP Mobile App. Both these mobile applications are available on Google Playstore and can be easily downloaded by students completely free of cost.