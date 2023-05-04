MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: MP Board 10th, 12th Result Date, Time Soon at mpbse.nic.in, Check Latest News

MP 10th, 12th Board Result Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be releasing the MP board result 2023 for the Class 10 and Class 12 students in May 2023. As per reports, the MP board results will be released by mid-May 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their MP 10th and 12th results on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Along with this, candidates can also check the link - mpresults.nic.in to check the MPBSE result 2023.
To check the Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th results, candidates are required to enter their roll number and application number mentioned on the MP board 10th and 12th admit card. This year over 18 lakh students have appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board exams 2023. The board conducted the MP 10th exams from March 1 to 27, 2023 while the class MPBSE class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5, 2023.
MP board will be conducting the compartment exams for the 10th and 12th students. Candidates who are unable to score the minimum passing marks in the board exam can appear for the compartment exams. The details regarding the compartment exams will be announced shortly after the board results are announced.
When checking the MP board 10th and 12th results, candidates are required to check through the details given on the mark sheet. The following details will be mentioned
Madhya Pradesh class 10 board results will be announced online on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the MP board 10th result 2023
In order to qualify for higher education, students are required to score above the minimum passing marks prescribed by the board. Going by this, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% marks in their 10th and 12th exams in order to apply for further admissions.
MP Board officials will be announcing the list of students who have topped the class 12 board exams. Candidates can check the toppers list from 2022 below.
|
Rank
|
Topper Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Ishita Dubey
|
480
|
1
|
Pragati Mittal
|
494
|
1
|
Khushboo Shivharey, Harshita Pandey
|
480
|
1
|
Kripa, Pranjali Yadav
|
479
|
1
|
Divyata Patel, Lovely Raja Parmar
|
492
|
1
|
Shilpi Baghel
|
453
MP board will announce the list of students who have topped the board exams after the board results are announced. In 2022, Nancy Dubey secured the top rank in the class 10 exams. Check the 2022 list of toppers below.
|
Rank
|
Topper name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Nancy Dubey
Suchita Pandey
|
496
|
2
|
Aayush Mishra
Parath Narayan
|
495
|
3
|
Divyanshi Mishra
|
494
|
4
|
Mehar Qureshi
|
493
Madhya Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results will be announced by May 2023. The link for candidates to check the board results will be available on the official website - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.