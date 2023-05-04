MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: MP Board 10th, 12th Result Date, Time Soon at mpbse.nic.in, Check Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS MPBSE 10th and 12th Results to be Out Soon Official Confirmation Expected Soon Check Results at mpbse.nic.in

MP 10th, 12th Board Result Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be releasing the MP board result 2023 for the Class 10 and Class 12 students in May 2023. As per reports, the MP board results will be released by mid-May 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their MP 10th and 12th results on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Along with this, candidates can also check the link - mpresults.nic.in to check the MPBSE result 2023.

To check the Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th results, candidates are required to enter their roll number and application number mentioned on the MP board 10th and 12th admit card. This year over 18 lakh students have appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board exams 2023. The board conducted the MP 10th exams from March 1 to 27, 2023 while the class MPBSE class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5, 2023.

