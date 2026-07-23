MP B.Tech Round 2 Merit List 2026 Out at dte.mponline.gov.in; Seat Allotment Result on July 27
MP BTech 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education, Madhya Pradesh, released the Round 2 Common Merit List 2026 on dte.mponline.gov.in for B.Tech admissions. Seat allotment arrives July 27. Allotted candidates must pay fees and report physically by July 30. Internal branch change filling runs July 31 to August 1, with results out August 3.
MP BTech 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Madhya Pradesh, has released the Round 2 Common Merit List 2026 for those students aspiring to take admissions into undergraduate engineering programs (B.Tech / B.E.). The applicants who have registered and made choices for Round 2 in DTE MP can see their merit rank on dte.mponline.gov.in. Prepared on the basis of JEE Main All India Rank & qualifying exam marks, this merit list gives candidate eligibility for the upcoming round of seat allocation. After the publication of merit list, DTE MP is going to release the Seat Allotment Result of Round 2 on 27th July 2026.
Allotted candidates will have to download their provisional allotment letter and pay the confirmation fee for their allotted seats online from 27th July to 30th July 2026. Besides, allotted candidates will have to visit their allocated institutes for the documentation and admission process before 30th July 2026. Allotted candidates will lose their seats automatically in case of failure to pay fee or visit institutes before 30th July 2026. The internal branch transfer option for the same institute's candidates will be available from 31st July to 1st August 2026 and the result of internal branch change will be declared on 3rd August 2026.
MP B.Tech Round 2 Merit List 2026: Important Schedule & Timelines
Candidates mentioned in the merit list are hereby requested to observe the following post-merit list activities:
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Event
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Official Schedule
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Round 2 Common Merit List Release
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July 23, 2026
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Seat Allotment Result Declaration
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July 27, 2026
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Download Allotment Letter & Online Fee Payment
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July 27 – July 30, 2026
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Physical Reporting & Document Verification at Institute
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July 27 – July 30, 2026
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Internal Branch Change Choice Filling (Same Institute)
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July 31 – August 1, 2026
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Internal Branch Change Allotment Result
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August 3, 2026
How to Check the MP B.Tech Round 2 Merit List?
To Check the MP B.Tech Round 2 Merit List follow the steps given below:
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Open the browser and go to the official website dte.mponline.gov.in.
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Select “Select Course for Counseling” and choose “Bachelor of Technology”.
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Now click on “Common Merit List (Round 2)” link.
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Directly open/download the common merit list in PDF format.
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Now press “Ctrl + F” to search by JEE Roll No.
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Check your state merit rank, category, and marks.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.