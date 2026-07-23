MP B.Tech Round 2 Merit List 2026 Out at dte.mponline.gov.in; Seat Allotment Result on July 27

MP BTech 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Madhya Pradesh, has released the Round 2 Common Merit List 2026 for those students aspiring to take admissions into undergraduate engineering programs (B.Tech / B.E.). The applicants who have registered and made choices for Round 2 in DTE MP can see their merit rank on dte.mponline.gov.in. Prepared on the basis of JEE Main All India Rank & qualifying exam marks, this merit list gives candidate eligibility for the upcoming round of seat allocation. After the publication of merit list, DTE MP is going to release the Seat Allotment Result of Round 2 on 27th July 2026.

Allotted candidates will have to download their provisional allotment letter and pay the confirmation fee for their allotted seats online from 27th July to 30th July 2026. Besides, allotted candidates will have to visit their allocated institutes for the documentation and admission process before 30th July 2026. Allotted candidates will lose their seats automatically in case of failure to pay fee or visit institutes before 30th July 2026. The internal branch transfer option for the same institute's candidates will be available from 31st July to 1st August 2026 and the result of internal branch change will be declared on 3rd August 2026.