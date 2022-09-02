MP introduces guidelines to reduce weight of school bags

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has issued guidelines on reducing the weight of bags of students in government, non-government and aided schools in the state. The key points mentioned in the guidelines issued for reducing the school bag weight include No homework for class 2 students, bagless day once a week and conducting classes without textbooks for subjects like Computer, General Science, etc.

Order issued as per NEP

The order issued by the state government stated that with an aim to implement the NEP in compliance with the School Bag Policy 2020 issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of School Education and Literacy, the below mentioned guidelines have been issued for school bags of students from government, non-government and aided schools.

As per reports, the order issued mentions that students should not have more books than the textbooks prescribed by the state and National Council for Educational and Research Training (NCERT). The school education department has also asked schools not to give homework to class 2 students, a maximum homework of 2 hours per week must be given for students from class 3 to 5, one hour everyday for students from class 6 to 8 and 2 hours everyday for students from class 9 to 12.

Bag Weight Chart to be displayed

Schools will have to display bag weight charts on the notice board and in the classrooms and school diary should also be included in the bag weight. The education department has also asked the school management committee to prepare timetables for students so that they are not required to bring all the books everyday and their school bag weight does not cross the given limit. Schools have also been asked to keep practice books, workbooks and other important items for students until class 8 in the classrooms only.

Subjects like Computer, Moral Education, General Science, Health, Physical Education, Sports and Arts must be taught without books and school bags should be light and fit on the shoulders of students. Schools in the state have also been asked to mark one day in a week as bagless day and hold business experience related activities on that day.

Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2022 Seat Matrix Released, Check List of Top Participating Institutes Here