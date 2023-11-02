MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration From Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here

  1. Home
MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2023: The officials have announced the stray vacancy round schedule at the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can register for MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round Counselling online from tomorrow: November 3, 2023. Check complete schedule here.

Updated: Nov 2, 2023 16:48 IST
MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2023: The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh will activate the registration window for the MP NEET AYUSH stray vacancy round from tomorrow: November 3, 2023.  Candidates can register for counselling till November 5 online at the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in. 

MP AYUSH counselling is conducted for admissions to AYUSH courses across government/private AYUSH colleges offering BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses in Madhya Pradesh state. The Admission to 85% state quota seats in UG courses like Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine (BHMS) is done based on NEET score.

MP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Dates 

MP state AYUSH NEET-UG counselling 2023 schedule has been released for the stray vacancy round. Check below the table for detailed information: 

Events

MP AYUSH Counselling Dates

MP NEET AYUSH Registration

November 3, 2023

Last date to apply

November 5, 2023

Document Verification

November 3 to 6, 2023

MP NEET AYUSH Seat Matrix 

November 7, 2023

MP NEET AYUSH Merit List 

November 8, 2023

Choice filling and locking

November 9 to 10, 2023

MP NEET AYUSH Seat Allotment Result

November 11, 2023

Downloading of Seat Allotment Letter

November 14, 2023

Reporting at the institute

November 14, 2023

How to register for MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round?

Those who have qualified for the NEET are eligible for the MP AYUSH counselling. They can go through the steps to know how to register for AYUSH NEET: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on registration link, on the homepage

Step 3: Login with NEET credentials

Step 4: Fill up the form, upload the specified documents, pay the fees

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future references 

Documents Required for MP AYUSH Counselling 2023

The following documents must be carried at the time of MP AYUSH admission 2023: 

  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • NEET result 2023
  • NEET 2023 admit card
  • Domicile certificate
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

