MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration From Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here

MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2023: The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh will activate the registration window for the MP NEET AYUSH stray vacancy round from tomorrow: November 3, 2023. Candidates can register for counselling till November 5 online at the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in.

MP AYUSH counselling is conducted for admissions to AYUSH courses across government/private AYUSH colleges offering BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses in Madhya Pradesh state. The Admission to 85% state quota seats in UG courses like Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine (BHMS) is done based on NEET score.

MP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Dates

MP state AYUSH NEET-UG counselling 2023 schedule has been released for the stray vacancy round. Check below the table for detailed information:

Events MP AYUSH Counselling Dates MP NEET AYUSH Registration November 3, 2023 Last date to apply November 5, 2023 Document Verification November 3 to 6, 2023 MP NEET AYUSH Seat Matrix November 7, 2023 MP NEET AYUSH Merit List November 8, 2023 Choice filling and locking November 9 to 10, 2023 MP NEET AYUSH Seat Allotment Result November 11, 2023 Downloading of Seat Allotment Letter November 14, 2023 Reporting at the institute November 14, 2023

How to register for MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round?

Those who have qualified for the NEET are eligible for the MP AYUSH counselling. They can go through the steps to know how to register for AYUSH NEET:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on registration link, on the homepage

Step 3: Login with NEET credentials

Step 4: Fill up the form, upload the specified documents, pay the fees

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future references

Documents Required for MP AYUSH Counselling 2023

The following documents must be carried at the time of MP AYUSH admission 2023:

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

NEET result 2023

NEET 2023 admit card

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Registration Ends Tomorrow, Get Steps To Register Here