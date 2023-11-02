MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration From Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here

MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2023: The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh will activate the registration window for the MP NEET AYUSH stray vacancy round from tomorrow: November 3, 2023. Candidates can register for counselling till November 5 online at the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in.
MP AYUSH counselling is conducted for admissions to AYUSH courses across government/private AYUSH colleges offering BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses in Madhya Pradesh state. The Admission to 85% state quota seats in UG courses like Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine (BHMS) is done based on NEET score.
MP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Dates
MP state AYUSH NEET-UG counselling 2023 schedule has been released for the stray vacancy round. Check below the table for detailed information:
|
Events
|
MP AYUSH Counselling Dates
|
MP NEET AYUSH Registration
|
November 3, 2023
|
Last date to apply
|
November 5, 2023
|
Document Verification
|
November 3 to 6, 2023
|
MP NEET AYUSH Seat Matrix
|
November 7, 2023
|
MP NEET AYUSH Merit List
|
November 8, 2023
|
Choice filling and locking
|
November 9 to 10, 2023
|
MP NEET AYUSH Seat Allotment Result
|
November 11, 2023
|
Downloading of Seat Allotment Letter
|
November 14, 2023
|
Reporting at the institute
|
November 14, 2023
How to register for MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round?
Those who have qualified for the NEET are eligible for the MP AYUSH counselling. They can go through the steps to know how to register for AYUSH NEET:
Step 1: Go to the official website: ayush.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on registration link, on the homepage
Step 3: Login with NEET credentials
Step 4: Fill up the form, upload the specified documents, pay the fees
Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future references
Documents Required for MP AYUSH Counselling 2023
The following documents must be carried at the time of MP AYUSH admission 2023:
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- NEET result 2023
- NEET 2023 admit card
- Domicile certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
