MP NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule Out, Check Fees, Admission Details Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) of Madhya Pradesh has shared the full schedule for MP NEET 2025 counselling. All students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam can soon apply for counselling. They can fill out the form on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. But the link to apply will open soon, so students need to keep checking the site regularly.
Meanwhile, the MP High Court is thinking about a big decision. Some students had problems during their NEET exam because of a power cut at exam centres in Indore and Ujjain. These students want to take the exam again. The National Testing Agency (NTA) does not agree and has asked the court to cancel the re-exam order. Now, the court is deciding what to do next.
When students apply for MP NEET counselling 2025, they will get seats in colleges based on many things. This includes their NEET marks, how many seats are open, reservation rules, and the choices they fill during counselling.
MP NEET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Schedule
Check the table below for the MP NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Online Registration by eligible NEET UG 2025 candidates on DME portal
|
July 21 to 29
|
Publication of Vacancies
|
July 28
|
Invitation of objection against vacancies
|
July 29
|
Display of objection and publication of final vacancies
|
July 30
|
Publication of State Merit List of registered candidates
|
July 30
|
Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates
|
July 31 to August 4
|
Allotment Result of First Round
|
August 6
|
Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college for document verification and admission
|
August 7 to 11
|
Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level
|
August 7 to 16
|
Exercising option for upgradation for second round at the time of admission
|
August 7 to 16
To take part in the MP NEET Counselling 2025, students need to pay a fee of Rs. 970. This includes Rs. 30 as bank charges. Without paying this fee, students cannot join the counselling process. Madhya Pradesh will organise the counselling in four rounds. These rounds are:
-
First Round
-
Second Round
-
Mop-Up Round
-
Stray Vacancy Round
Through this counselling, students can get admission in MBBS and BDS courses.
In Madhya Pradesh, there are about 2,400 MBBS seats available in government medical colleges. Also, as per the data shared in Lok Sabha, the state has 12 private medical colleges where students can also get MBBS admission.
