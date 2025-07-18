Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

MP NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule Out, Check Fees, Admission Details Here

Madhya Pradesh has released the MP NEET 2025 counselling schedule for MBBS/BDS admissions. Students must pay Rs. 970 to apply. Counselling will have four rounds. 2,400 MBBS seats are available in govt colleges.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 18, 2025, 13:44 IST
MP NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule Out
MP NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule Out
Register for Result Updates

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) of Madhya Pradesh has shared the full schedule for MP NEET 2025 counselling. All students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam can soon apply for counselling. They can fill out the form on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. But the link to apply will open soon, so students need to keep checking the site regularly.

Meanwhile, the MP High Court is thinking about a big decision. Some students had problems during their NEET exam because of a power cut at exam centres in Indore and Ujjain. These students want to take the exam again. The National Testing Agency (NTA) does not agree and has asked the court to cancel the re-exam order. Now, the court is deciding what to do next.

When students apply for MP NEET counselling 2025, they will get seats in colleges based on many things. This includes their NEET marks, how many seats are open, reservation rules, and the choices they fill during counselling.

MP NEET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Schedule

Check the table below for the MP NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule:

Event

Dates

Online Registration by eligible NEET UG 2025 candidates on DME portal

July 21 to 29

Publication of Vacancies

July 28

Invitation of objection against vacancies

July 29

Display of objection and publication of final vacancies

July 30

Publication of State Merit List of registered candidates

July 30

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates

July 31 to August 4

Allotment Result of First Round

August 6

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college for document verification and admission

August 7 to 11

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level

August 7 to 16

Exercising option for upgradation for second round at the time of admission

August 7 to 16

Related Stories

To take part in the MP NEET Counselling 2025, students need to pay a fee of Rs. 970. This includes Rs. 30 as bank charges. Without paying this fee, students cannot join the counselling process. Madhya Pradesh will organise the counselling in four rounds. These rounds are:

  1. First Round

  2. Second Round

  3. Mop-Up Round

  4. Stray Vacancy Round

Through this counselling, students can get admission in MBBS and BDS courses.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are about 2,400 MBBS seats available in government medical colleges. Also, as per the data shared in Lok Sabha, the state has 12 private medical colleges where students can also get MBBS admission.

Also read: Karnataka SSLC-PUC Exam 2025: KSEAB May Discontinue 3rd Attempt for SSLC, PUC from 2025–26, MAH MBA CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Today at cetcell.mahacet.org  

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News