MP NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule Out, Check Fees, Admission Details Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) of Madhya Pradesh has shared the full schedule for MP NEET 2025 counselling. All students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam can soon apply for counselling. They can fill out the form on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. But the link to apply will open soon, so students need to keep checking the site regularly.

Meanwhile, the MP High Court is thinking about a big decision. Some students had problems during their NEET exam because of a power cut at exam centres in Indore and Ujjain. These students want to take the exam again. The National Testing Agency (NTA) does not agree and has asked the court to cancel the re-exam order. Now, the court is deciding what to do next.

When students apply for MP NEET counselling 2025, they will get seats in colleges based on many things. This includes their NEET marks, how many seats are open, reservation rules, and the choices they fill during counselling.