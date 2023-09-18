MP NEET Mop Up Round Seat Allotment on Sept 22; Check List of Required Documents Here

MP NEET Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce the NEET PG 2023 mop-up round seat allotment results on September 22, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check out results on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. Meanwhile, the authorities will close the choice filling/locking window tomorrow: September 19, 2023.
Applicants must fill out the college and course preferences before the last date. As per the counselling schedule, after the declaration of the MP NEET Mop Up Round Seat Allotment, shortlisted candidates will be able to report to the allotted institute in person for document verification and admission between September 23 and 29, 2023.
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the important events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Choice filling/locking ends
|
September 19, 2023
|
MP NEET Mop Up Round Seat Allotment
|
September 22, 2023
|
Reporting at allotted college
|
September 23 and 29, 2023
How to Check MP NEET Mop Up Round Seat Allotment 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:
Step 1: Visit the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mop-up round seat allotment result link
Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen
Step 4: Press Ctrl+ F to search for name
Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference
Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- Scanned photo and signature
- Internship certificate
- NEET PG admit card
- NEET PG scorecard
- Domicile certificate
- Caste certificate
- PwD certificate
Also Read: Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in