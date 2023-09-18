MP NEET Mop Up Round Seat Allotment on Sept 22; Check List of Required Documents Here

MP NEET Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce the NEET PG 2023 mop-up round seat allotment results on September 22, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check out results on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. Meanwhile, the authorities will close the choice filling/locking window tomorrow: September 19, 2023.

Applicants must fill out the college and course preferences before the last date. As per the counselling schedule, after the declaration of the MP NEET Mop Up Round Seat Allotment, shortlisted candidates will be able to report to the allotted institute in person for document verification and admission between September 23 and 29, 2023.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Choice filling/locking ends September 19, 2023 MP NEET Mop Up Round Seat Allotment September 22, 2023 Reporting at allotted college September 23 and 29, 2023

How to Check MP NEET Mop Up Round Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mop-up round seat allotment result link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+ F to search for name

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference

Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Scanned photo and signature

Internship certificate

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG scorecard

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate

PwD certificate

