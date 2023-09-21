MP NEET PG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Know How To Download PDF Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will announce the seat allotment result for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round tomorrow: September 22, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants who have participated in the mop up round counselling can check their seat allotment status through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges for document verification and admission between September 23 to 29, 2023 (till 6 pm). The direct link for the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2023 mop up round counselling seat allotment result will be provided here, once available. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to get latest updates.

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-Up Round Schedule

Candidates can go through the mop-up round dates for the Madhya Pradesh PG counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Publication of MP seat allotment result of the mop-up round September 22, 2023 Reporting/ Joining at allotted college September 23 to 29, 2023 (till 6 pm)

Check the official schedule here

How to download MP NEET PG 2023 mop-up round seat allotment result pdf online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to check and download their Madhya Pradesh NEET PG mop up round seat allocation status from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the allotment list tab

Step 3: The direct link to download the MP NEET PG 2023 mop up round seat allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the merit list pdf and check all the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download it for future use

Also Read: UP DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Phase 1 Today at updeled.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here