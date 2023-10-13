MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up round Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will announce the seat allotment result for the MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-up round counselling today: October 13, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants who have participated in the counselling round can check and download their seat allotment status through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the released schedule, shortlisted candidates can report to the allocated colleges or institutes between October 14 and 17, 2023 (till 6 pm). Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the DME Madhya Pradesh for the latest updates.

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table given below:

Events Dates Release of Mop up round seat allotment result October 13, 2023 Reporting to the allocated colleges/ institute October 14 to 17, 2023 (till 6 pm)

Check the revised schedule here

How to check and download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round allotment result pdf?

The MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round seat allotment result pdf can be checked online, once available. Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the seat allotment status online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the MP NEET PG 2023 mop up round seat allotment result pdf available on the screen

Step 3: After this, click on the seat allotment pdf

Step 4: Download the pdf file for future use

