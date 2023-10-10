MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates Released For CLC Round, Check Schedule Here

  1. Home
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: DME, Madhya Pradesh has released the time schedule for the CLC round of the MP NEET PG counselling (MDS course) in online mode. Medical aspirants can check and download the schedule from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 10, 2023 11:10 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 CLC Round Schedule
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the time schedule for the CLC round of the MP NEET PG counselling (MDS course) in online mode. Medical aspirants who are participating in the CLC round (College Level Admission against Stray Vacancies) can check and download the schedule from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the counselling committee will publish the list of the remaining vacancies and the list of eligible candidates for filling of stray vacancy round on October 12, 2023. Candidates can fill out their preferred choices against the vacancies from October 12 to 13, 2023 (till 11.59 pm). 

Candidates can check the dates related to the MP NEET PG (MDS course) counselling 2023 CLC round in the table below:

Particulars

Dates

Publication of remaining vacancies and list of eligible candidate for filling of stray vacancy

October 12, 2023

Invitation of online application (choice filling) by eligible candidate on portal against vacancies 

October 12 to 13, 2023 (till 11.59 pm)

Online attendence at institute by the candidate

October 14, 2023 (from 10 am to 2 pm)

Admission (selected canddiates as per attendence merit) 

October 14, 2023 (from 3 to 7 pm)

How to download the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 CLC round schedule online?

Candidates who are participating in the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 CLC round can follow the below-given steps to download the time schedule online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the counselling schedule link available on the homepage

Step 3: The MP NEET PG counselling schedule for the CLC round will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the dates provided and download the PDF for future use

