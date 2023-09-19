MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Choice Filling, Locking Facility Ends Today, Get Direct Link To Fill Choices Here

  1. Home
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The MP state combined PG counselling committee will end the choice filling and locking facility for the MP NEET PG mop up round today: September 19, 2023. Candidates can fill out their choices at dme.mponline.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 19, 2023 12:38 IST
MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Choice Filling Process
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round: The Madhya Pradesh State combined PG counselling committee will end the choice filling and locking facility for the mop-up round counselling today: September 19, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates can make their choices from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the released schedule, the seat allotment results for the mop up round will be released on September 22, 2023. Once released, candidates can check and download their seat allocation status in online mode.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up round Choice Filling window - Direct Link (Click Here)

MPNEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the MP NEET PG 2023 mop up round counselling dates in the table mentioned  below:

Events

Dates

Last date to fill out the choice filling and locking for the MP NEET PG mop up round

September 19, 2023 (12 am) midnight

Publication of seat allotment result

September 22, 2023

How to fill choices for Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Mop up round counselling 2023 in online mode?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to fill out their choices for the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG mop up round 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Login through the candidate’s portal 

Step 3: Enter the details and submit to proceed

Step 4: Fill out the choices as per your preference and save

Step 5: Check the details and submit the MP NEET PG 2023 mop-up round choice filling form 

