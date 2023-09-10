MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registrations Commence, Merit List On Sept 15

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The MP state combined PG counselling committee has commenced the registration process for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 mop up round in online mode. Those candidates who have not registered for the counselling yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the Madhya Pradesh NEET MDS mop-up round is September 14, 2023. The revised merit list for the registered and eligible candidates will be released on September 15, 2023. Candidates can fill and lock their choices for MP NEET PG mop up round between September 16 and 19, 2023. The state counselling committee will announce the seat allotment result on September 22, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to register for MP NEET PG counselling mop up round September 14, 2023 (till 12 am Midnight) Publication of revised merit list September 15, 2023 Choice filling and locking process September 16 to 19, 2023 Announcement of seat allotment result September 22, 2023

How to register for the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the MP NEET PG mop up round registration form 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the MP NEET PG mop up round counselling 2023

Step 3: Enter all the details as required in the registration form

Step 4: Now, upload all the documents in the given format

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee

Step 6: Go through the registration form and save

Step 7: Download the application confirmation page for future use

