  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registrations Commence, Merit List On Sept 15

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registrations Commence, Merit List On Sept 15

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The MP state combined PG counselling committee has started the registrations for the MP NEET PG counselling mop up round online. Candidates who are yet to apply for counselling can fill out the registration form at dme.mponline.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 10, 2023 11:44 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registrations
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registrations

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The MP state combined PG counselling committee has commenced the registration process for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 mop up round in online mode. Those candidates who have not registered for the counselling yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the Madhya Pradesh NEET MDS mop-up round is September 14, 2023. The revised merit list for the registered and eligible candidates will be released on September 15, 2023. Candidates can fill and lock their choices for MP NEET PG mop up round between September 16 and 19, 2023. The state counselling committee will announce the seat allotment result on September 22, 2023. 

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for MP NEET PG counselling mop up round

September 14, 2023 (till 12 am Midnight)

Publication of revised merit list

September 15, 2023

Choice filling and locking process 

September 16 to 19, 2023

Announcement of seat allotment result

September 22, 2023

How to register for the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the MP NEET PG mop up round registration form 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the MP NEET PG mop up round counselling 2023 

Step 3: Enter all the details as required in the registration form

Step 4: Now, upload all the documents in the given format

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee

Step 6: Go through the registration form and save

Step 7: Download the application confirmation page for future use

Also Read: JEECUP 5th Round Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Results Today, Know How To Download Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023