  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Merit List Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Merit List Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: DME, Madhya Pradesh will issue the revised merit list for the MP NEET PG counselling mop-up round tomorrow: September 16, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the merit list at dme.mponline.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 17:32 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the revised merit list for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round tomorrow: September 16, 2023. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the merit list from the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

Along with the announcement of the merit list, the counselling committee will also release the vacancy chart for the mop up round on September 16, 2023. The choice filling and locking process for the MP NEET PG mop up round will begin from September 17 to 19, 2023 (upto 12 am) midnight. The seat allotment result for the mop up round counselling will be announced on September 22, 2023.  

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Round Merit List- Direct Link (To be available tomorrow) 

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Schedule 

Candidates can check the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table below:

Events

Dates

Publication of revised merit list

September 15, 2023

Choice filling and locking process 

September 16 to 19, 2023

Declaration of seat allotment result

September 22, 2023

How to download MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round revised merit list online?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are given below to know how to download the revised merit list online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the MP NEET UG 2023 mop up round seat allotment list 

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf 

Step 4: Download it for future reference

Also Read: MP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023