MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Merit List Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the revised merit list for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round tomorrow: September 16, 2023. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the merit list from the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

Along with the announcement of the merit list, the counselling committee will also release the vacancy chart for the mop up round on September 16, 2023. The choice filling and locking process for the MP NEET PG mop up round will begin from September 17 to 19, 2023 (upto 12 am) midnight. The seat allotment result for the mop up round counselling will be announced on September 22, 2023.

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Round Merit List- Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table below:

Events Dates Publication of revised merit list September 15, 2023 Choice filling and locking process September 16 to 19, 2023 Declaration of seat allotment result September 22, 2023

How to download MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round revised merit list online?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are given below to know how to download the revised merit list online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the MP NEET UG 2023 mop up round seat allotment list

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf

Step 4: Download it for future reference

