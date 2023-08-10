  1. Home
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Tomorrow; Check List of Required Documents

The MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 seat allotment result for round 1 will be released on August 11, 2023. Candidates can check the results on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

Updated: Aug 10, 2023 11:20 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will release the MP NEET seat allotment result tomorrow: August 11, 2023. Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and MDS programmes in state medical, and dental colleges can check out the results on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates must download their seat allotment letter for further process.

Candidates who secure a seat in the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 process must report to the allotted institute or submit a willingness to upgrade to the second round between August 12 and 18, 2023. Get the direct link to check the results here.

MP NEET Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

The direct link to check the results is given below:

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result

Click Here

How to Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out the round 1 provisional allotment below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the registration number and password

Step 4: The MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future references

Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • NEET PG 2023 scorecard
  • Allotment letter
  • Application form printout
  • Graduation mark sheet and certificate
  • Class 10 certificate 
  • Passport size photograph
  • Photo ID
  • Internship completion certificate
  • Domicile certificate
  • Category certificate  (if applicable)
  • EWS certificate  (if applicable)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
