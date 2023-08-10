MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Tomorrow; Check List of Required Documents

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will release the MP NEET seat allotment result tomorrow: August 11, 2023. Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and MDS programmes in state medical, and dental colleges can check out the results on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates must download their seat allotment letter for further process.
Candidates who secure a seat in the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 process must report to the allotted institute or submit a willingness to upgrade to the second round between August 12 and 18, 2023. Get the direct link to check the results here.
MP NEET Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)
The direct link to check the results is given below:
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result
How to Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result?
Candidates can check out the round 1 provisional allotment below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG seat allotment result link
Step 3: Submit the registration number and password
Step 4: The MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Save it for future references
Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023
Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files below:
- NEET PG 2023 scorecard
- Allotment letter
- Application form printout
- Graduation mark sheet and certificate
- Class 10 certificate
- Passport size photograph
- Photo ID
- Internship completion certificate
- Domicile certificate
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- EWS certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
