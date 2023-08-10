MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Tomorrow; Check List of Required Documents

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will release the MP NEET seat allotment result tomorrow: August 11, 2023. Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and MDS programmes in state medical, and dental colleges can check out the results on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates must download their seat allotment letter for further process.

Candidates who secure a seat in the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 process must report to the allotted institute or submit a willingness to upgrade to the second round between August 12 and 18, 2023. Get the direct link to check the results here.

MP NEET Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

The direct link to check the results is given below:

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result Click Here

How to Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out the round 1 provisional allotment below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the registration number and password

Step 4: The MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future references

Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET PG 2023 scorecard

Allotment letter

Application form printout

Graduation mark sheet and certificate

Class 10 certificate

Passport size photograph

Photo ID

Internship completion certificate

Domicile certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

