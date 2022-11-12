    MP NEET UG 2022: Round 2 Revised Schedule Released at dme.mponline.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education has released a revised schedule for MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2. Candidates who are eligible for the round 2 counselling process can complete the details here. 

    Updated: Nov 12, 2022 14:06 IST
    MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2
    MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2

    MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education has revised the MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule. As per the revised schedule, the MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 vacancy chart and list of eligible candidates for the second round counselling will be released on November 18, 2022. 

    Students who were unable to secure a seat in the first round of counselling can refresh their registrations and choice filling and clock the choices between November 19 to 22, 2022. MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Results will be available online on November 25, 2022. Students can check the complete schedule for MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling through the link on the official website dme.mponline.gov.in or through the direct link available below.

    MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule - Click Here

    MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2: Important Dates

    As mentioned the MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling process will begin from November 18, 2022. Candidates eligible to appear for the MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling can check the schedule here.

    Events

    Dates

    Publication of Vacancy chart & Eligible Candidates list

    November 18, 2022

    Fresh Choice Filling and locking

    November 19 to 22, 2022

    Allotment Result Second Round.

    November 25, 2022

    Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person

    November 26 to December 2, 2022

    Upgradation for Mop Up Round 

    November 26 to December 2, 2022

    According to the counselling procedure followed, candidates who are allotted seats in the second round of counselling can report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission procedure. Students who wish to participate in the third round can also select the desired options within the time period provided. 

    Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Revises NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Round 2 Schedule Again, Check Dates Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification