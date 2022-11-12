MP NEET UG 2022: Round 2 Revised Schedule Released at dme.mponline.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education has revised the MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule. As per the revised schedule, the MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 vacancy chart and list of eligible candidates for the second round counselling will be released on November 18, 2022.

Students who were unable to secure a seat in the first round of counselling can refresh their registrations and choice filling and clock the choices between November 19 to 22, 2022. MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Results will be available online on November 25, 2022. Students can check the complete schedule for MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling through the link on the official website dme.mponline.gov.in or through the direct link available below.

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule - Click Here

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2: Important Dates

As mentioned the MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling process will begin from November 18, 2022. Candidates eligible to appear for the MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling can check the schedule here.

Events Dates Publication of Vacancy chart & Eligible Candidates list November 18, 2022 Fresh Choice Filling and locking November 19 to 22, 2022 Allotment Result Second Round. November 25, 2022 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person November 26 to December 2, 2022 Upgradation for Mop Up Round November 26 to December 2, 2022

According to the counselling procedure followed, candidates who are allotted seats in the second round of counselling can report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission procedure. Students who wish to participate in the third round can also select the desired options within the time period provided.

