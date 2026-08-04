MP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Released; Check Important Dates for MBBS & BDS, PDF link here
MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule has been released. MP NEET Round 1 registration is set to start on August 5, 2026 and first seat allotment result is scheduled for August 20, 2026. Check the complete schedule here.
The Madhya Pradesh government has released the official schedule for medical college admissions for MBBS and BDS through the NEET exam. If a candidate has qualified for the NEET UG 2026 exam and is eligible for state counselling, they can start their online registration from August 5, 2026. Please make sure to complete the process before the deadline that is August 13, 2026, at 11:59 PM. After registration, the state will publish a merit list on August 14, 2026. Once the list is out, candidates will be able to select and lock in their preferred colleges from August 15 to August 18, 2026.
LIVE UPDATES: MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling
MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule
As of now, only round 1 MP NEET UG counselling schedule has been announced. Candidates can check table to know dates
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Events
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Dates
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Online Registration
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August 5 to 13, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
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Publication of Vacancies
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August 11, 2026
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Objections Against Vacancies
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August 12, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Final Vacancy List
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August 13, 2026
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State Merit List
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August 14, 2026
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Choice Filling & Locking
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August 15 to 18, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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August 20, 2026
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Reporting at Allotted Colleges
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August 21 to 27, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
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Online Resignation/Cancellation
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August 21 to 27, 2026 (up to 7:00 PM)
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Upgradation Option for Round 2
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August 21 to 27, 2026 (up to 11:55 PM)
MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration and Choice Filling
Candidates must complete their online registration on priority. After the release of MP State Merit List, candidates can fill and lock their preferred seat for medical and dental colleges. MP NEET UG seat allotment will be completely based on NEET UG 2026 rank, merit list, choices filled and reservation policy. The physical reporting to college for document verifications is between August 21 and 27, 2026. The authority has made clear that choosing (YES/NO) option is compulsory. The upgrade option will be available till 11:55 PM on August 27, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.