MP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Released; Check Important Dates for MBBS & BDS, PDF link here

The Madhya Pradesh government has released the official schedule for medical college admissions for MBBS and BDS through the NEET exam. If a candidate has qualified for the NEET UG 2026 exam and is eligible for state counselling, they can start their online registration from August 5, 2026. Please make sure to complete the process before the deadline that is August 13, 2026, at 11:59 PM. After registration, the state will publish a merit list on August 14, 2026. Once the list is out, candidates will be able to select and lock in their preferred colleges from August 15 to August 18, 2026.

LIVE UPDATES: MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule

As of now, only round 1 MP NEET UG counselling schedule has been announced. Candidates can check table to know dates