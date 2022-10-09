    MP NEET UG Counseling 2022 Dates (OUT): Registration from 12th Oct, Check Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling Schedule

    MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): DME has released the MP NEET MBBS and BDS counselling dates in online mode. Candidates can register for Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling from 12th October at dme.mponline.gov.in. Check complete schedule here  

    Updated: Oct 9, 2022 14:42 IST
    MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Department of Medical Education (DME) has announced the MP NEET UG Counseling 2022 dates. As per the official schedule, mp NEET UG registration counselling for round 1 will commence on 12th October 2022. Candidates can check and download the MP NEET UG counselling schedule from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. 
     
    Also, the table with dates have been provided below on this page as well. The last date for the MP NEET UG registration 2022 is 20th October. Further, as per the released schedule, the MP NEET state merit list will be released on 21st October 2022. 

    MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Online Registration for MP NEET UG

    12th to 20th October 2022

    Release of Vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies

    17th to 18th October 2022 (5 PM)

    Release of final vacancies of MP NEET UG

    19th October 2022

    Release of State Merit list of registered candidates

    21st October 2022

    MP NEET UG Choice filling and locking

    22nd to 25th October 2022

    1st round allotment result 

    28th October 2022

    Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college

    29th October to 4th November 2022

    Opt for upgradation through candidate's login

    29th October to 4th November 2022

    Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level

    29th October to 4th November 2022

    MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 

    The MP NEET 2022 counselling will be held in online mode. The registration process for MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 will commence from 12th October. Candidates can apply online for MP NEET counselling on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. The MP NEET UG counselling 2022 is held for providing admission to candidates in various undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing. 
     
    Soon after completion of the MP NEET UG 2022 registration, the candidates will be able to fill their choices for the MP NEET counselling process and upgrade their seats. They are advised to fill in their choices based on priority from 20th to 23rd October 2022. The MP MBBS 2022 admission will be granted based on rank secured by candidates, preference filled, reservation criteria and availability of seats, etc. 

