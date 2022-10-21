MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List To Release Today at dme.mponline.gov.in, Check Updates Here

MP NEET UG Counselling Merit List 2022 (Today): As per the recent updates, the Office of Commissioner Medical Education Bhopal will release MP NEET UG counselling 2022 merit list today on 21st October 2022. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the MP NEET UG counselling merit list 2022 at - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates can be done between 22nd to 25th October 2022. Recently, the officials have also released a notice of distribution of MBBS seats for Round 1. Candidates can check the seat distribution list on the official website.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List - Direct Link (Available Soon)

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Release of State Merit list of MP NEET UG Counselling 21st October 2022 (Today) MP NEET UG Choice filling and locking 22nd to 25th October 2022 MP NEET UG 1st round allotment result 28th October 2022 Reporting at allotted college for document verification and admission 29th October to 4th November 2022

How To Check MP NEET UG Counselling Merit List 2022?

The MP MBBS 2022 admission will be granted based on rank secured by candidates, preference filled, reservation criteria and availability of seats, etc. To check the MP NEET UG counselling merit list, candidates will have to follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DME MP - dme.mponline.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 1st merit list link.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter the login details.

4th Step - Now, submit the same and the MP NEET UG merit list will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, download the merit list and save the same.

Documents Required for MP NEET UG Counselling 2022

While going for reporting at the allotted institutes, candidates will have to carry the specified documents (original as well as photo copy). They also need to upload some of the documents while registering for MP NEET UG counselling. Check list below -

NEET Result 2022

NEET Admit Card

Class 10th, 12th Marksheet and Certificates

Candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Final Result OUT, Check at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here