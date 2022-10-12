MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts For Round 1, Apply at dme.mponline.gov.in till 20 Oct

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the registration form of MP National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling 2022 for round 1 today. Candidates can register for MP NEET UG counselling 2022 at - dme.mponline.gov.in. The last date to apply for the MP NEET UG counselling round 1 is 20th October 2022.

Once the MP NEET UG 2022 registration process ends, candidates can fill in their choices and upgrade their seats as well. They will be able to fill their MP NEET UG counselling choices from 20th to 23rd October 2022.

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates

Events Dates Online Registration for MP NEET UG 12th to 20th October 2022 Release of Vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies 17th to 18th October 2022 (5 PM) Release of final vacancies of MP NEET UG 19th October 2022 Release of State Merit list of registered candidates 21st October 2022 MP NEET UG Choice filling and locking 22nd to 25th October 2022 1st round allotment result 28th October 2022

How To Register for MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling?

The registration process of MP NEET UG counselling has started for 1st round MBBS and BDS course. To participate in the MP NEET UG counselling process, candidates will have to register on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. They need to click on the registration tab and enter all the asked details. Now, login with the generated credentials and fill the application form, upload certificates and pay the counselling fee. Finally, submit the MP NEET PG counselling registration form and download it for future reference.

What After MP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022?

Soon after completion of the MP NEET UG 2022 registration, the candidates will be able to fill their choices for the MP NEET counselling process and upgrade their seats. They are advised to fill in their choices based on priority from 20th to 23rd October 2022. The MP MBBS 2022 admission will be granted based on rank secured by candidates, preference filled, reservation criteria and availability of seats, etc.

Also Read: MP NEET UG Counseling 2022 Dates (OUT): Registration from 12th Oct, Check Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling Schedule