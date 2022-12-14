MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Revised Schedule for Mop-Up Round, Stray Vacancy

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has announced the updated schedule for the mop-up and stray vacancy rounds of the NET UG Counselling 2022. The seat allotment result for the NEET UG mop-up round will be hosted on the official portal on December 16, 2022, at 5 pm.

As per the revised timetable, the eligible candidates will be able to view and download their seat allotment results for the NEET UG Mop-up round 2022 on the online portal dme.mponline.gov.in. The NEET UG counselling process is conducted for admissions to various medical undergraduate programmes such as MBBS and BDS courses.

MP NEET UG Seat Allotment Process 2022

Candidates who will be allotted seats in the allotment result of the NEET UG mop-up round will have to report to the allocated medical colleges to confirm and accept their admissions. The students need to carry all the necessary documents to the medical and dental institutes for the verification process in order to complete the admission procedure in 2022.

Moreover, the reporting to various allotted colleges should be completed between December 16 (6 pm) to December 18 (8 pm), 2022 for the mop-up round. Earlier, the aspirants were required to report at the allotted colleges by December 18 whereas the mop-up round seat allotment result was to be declared on December 14, 2022.

MP NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2022

The publication of stray vacancies and a list of eligible candidates is scheduled to be released on December 19. Online applications of choice-filling will be invited on the online webpage against the merit list for all those candidates who are interested in pursuing medical courses. Candidates must complete the admission process within the specified time period.

As per the schedule updated on the website, a college-wise merit list of applicants (real-time merit) 10 times the number of college vacancies will be made available by the department on December 20. Selected candidates can do reporting against the stray vacancy round for online attendance on December 21, 2022, between 3 pm and 7 pm.

Also Read: NEET UG: No Separate Medical Entrance Exam To Be Held For MBBS Admission for AIIMS