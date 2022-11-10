MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Allotment Schedule Released at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Schedule on the official website. Those who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exams and are eligible for admission to the MBBS/ BDS programmes offered at the Medical Colleges in MP can visit the official website to check the complete schedule.

As per the MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule released for Round 2, the vacancy chart and list of eligible candidates will be published on November 16, 2022. The fresh choice filling & choice locking process will be available from November 17 to 20, 2022.

The MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 schedule is available on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Students can also check the schedule through the direct link available here.

The Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Schedule is available on the official website. Candidates who were unable to secure admission in the first round can visit the official website to complete the registrations for the 2nd round of allotment from November 17, 2022, onwards. Registering for the second round of allotment is mandatory in order for students to be considered for the allotment process. The last date for students to register for round 2 allotment is November 20, 2022.

The MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Results will be released on November 23, 2022. The allotment list will be released based on the choices entered by the students in the round 2 choice filling and allotment process.

