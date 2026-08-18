MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Last Date Today; Check Steps to Fill and Lock Choices
MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice filling and locking ends today, August 18. Check the last date, seat allotment date, steps to fill choices and counselling schedule.
The Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice filling and choice locking will close today, August 18, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the state counselling process and are included in the merit list must complete their preferred colleges and courses choices within the given timeline to be considered for the first round of seat allotment.
The Directorate of Medical Education, DME Madhya Pradesh is conducting the counselling process for the admission of MBBS and BDS programmes in government and private medical and dental colleges all over the state. The round 1 seat allotment will be released on August 20, 2026.
MP NEET UG Choice Filling 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Counselling authority
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Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh
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Counselling
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MP NEET UG Counselling 2026
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Round
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Round 1
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Courses
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MBBS and BDS
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Choice filling begins
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August 15, 2026
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Choice filling last date
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August 18, 2026
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Choice locking last date
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August 18, 2026
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Round 1 seat allotment
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August 20, 2026
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Reporting period
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August 21 to 27, 2026
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Official website
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dme.mponline.gov.in
How to Fill MP NEET UG Counselling 2026?
- Visit the Official Website: dme.mponline.gov.in
- Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Section
- Log in using the required credentials
- Click on the Choice Filling option
- Select the preferred MBBS and BDS colleges
- Arrange the colleges and courses according to preference
- Review all selected choices carefully
- Submit and lock the choices before the deadline
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Direct LINK
MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Documents
- NEET UG 2026 scorecard
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- Class 10 marksheet and certificate
- Class 12 marksheet and certificate
- Domicile certificate, if applicable
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Valid photo ID
- Passport-size photographs
- MP NEET UG counselling registration details
- Seat allotment letter, if allotted
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.