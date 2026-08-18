MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Last Date Today; Check Steps to Fill and Lock Choices

The Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice filling and choice locking will close today, August 18, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the state counselling process and are included in the merit list must complete their preferred colleges and courses choices within the given timeline to be considered for the first round of seat allotment.

The Directorate of Medical Education, DME Madhya Pradesh is conducting the counselling process for the admission of MBBS and BDS programmes in government and private medical and dental colleges all over the state. The round 1 seat allotment will be released on August 20, 2026.

MP NEET UG Choice Filling 2026: Key Highlights