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MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released at dme.mponline.gov.in for Government & Private Medical Colleges

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 14:21 IST

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the cut off ranks for MBBS and BDS Admissions for academic session 2026-27 on Monday, August 24, 2026 PDF on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. The document contains the NEET All India Rank, NEET score, MP state rank, category, allotted institute, course and allotted category/class.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released at dme.mponline.gov.in for Government & Private Medical Colleges
MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released at dme.mponline.gov.in for Government & Private Medical Colleges
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MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the cut off ranks for MBBS and BDS Admissions for academic session 2026-27 on Monday, August 24, 2026. The cutoff for admission to government and private medical colleges PDF has been released on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

According to the PDF, the college-wise opening and closing ranks have been released to allow for admission to government and private medical colleges. The document contains the NEET All India Rank, NEET score, MP state rank, category, allotted institute, course and allotted category/class. 

How to check MP NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Cutoff?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the MP NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Cutoff online: 

  1. Visit the official counselling portal at dme.mponline.gov.in
  2. Click on the MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2026 tab
  3. Click on the PDF for the ranks and download PDF
  4. Check opening rank, closing rank, NEET score, category and quota for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - MP NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Cutoff

MP NEET UG Round 1 Cutoff 2026 - Opening Ranks for MBBS

MP NEET round 1 cutoff 2026 is opening and closing NEET ranks at which MBBS seats were allotted during state counselling process. MP NEET cutoff varies as per college, category, quota, domicile status and availability of seats. 

Institute Name

GEN

OBC

PWD

SC

ST

Amaltas Institute Of Medical Sciences Dewas

73869

119565

814345

241619

397819

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha

13004

31114

294649

91819

181468

Birsa Munda Government Medical College Shahdol

30724

48691

855601

129023

285092

Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar

21871

32956

722377

51242

230382

Chhindwara Institute Of Medical Sciences Chhindwara

33177

44029

803942

121078

228421

Chirayu Medical College And Hospital Bhopal

58592

80692

0

170777

337672

Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam

17327

36067

529600

105910

188942

Esic Medical College And Hospital Indore

16007

23002

0

99243

161525

Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior

1944

21430

305101

22860

147129

Gandhi Medical College Bhopal

2182

12642

90002

18172

74603

Government Medical College Datia

32374

44081

810457

113075

288828

Government Medical College Satna

33904

49041

594906

136991

287709

Government Medical College Seoni

32548

53100

805376

140656

247050

Government Medical College Sheopur

39491

54379

0

155697

291470

Government Medical College Singrauli

52954

55750

1063589

161376

300604

Index Medical College Hospital And Research Center Indore

73020

110800

333939

215025

313138

Ln Medical College Bhopal

61037

94815

0

180791

395573

Lnct Medical College And Sewakunj Hospital Indore

74006

111613

808040

203384

350404

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore

987

8241

156322

16445

34887

Mahaveer Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research Bhopal

72700

103967

0

216487

412392

Mansarovar Medical College And Mgu Hospital Sehore

119751

137737

0

231877

382840

Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College
Khandwa

30124

40090

645206

110841

239287

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur

1764

20375

279194

57530

109856

Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal

71751

87927

0

205866

367227

Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre
Bhopal

75963

124809

0

228482

428494

Rd Gardi Medical College Ujjain

55777

70291

0

174009

325231

Rkdf Medical College Hospital And Research Centre Bhopal

89434

128056

0

261585

480464

School Of Medical Science Sri Satya Sai University Of Technology
And Medical Sciences Sehore

85708

133775

0

284279

456173

Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College Shivpuri

2213

38814

1040539

111172

284880

Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa

15040

28116

525671

100318

233000

Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore

24601

72466

289620

169650

332216

Sukh Sagar Medical College And Hospital Jabalpur

69382

131157

0

191092

416345

Sunderlal Patwa Government Medical College Mandsaur

40005

51317

1033351

142639

264890

Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha Government Medical College
Neemuch

38183

52606

916216

108749

267094

Also Read: DU BTech Admissions 2026: Round 3 Spot and CW & Ward Supernumerary Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 14:20 IST

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