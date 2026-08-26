MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released at dme.mponline.gov.in for Government & Private Medical Colleges
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the cut off ranks for MBBS and BDS Admissions for academic session 2026-27 on Monday, August 24, 2026 PDF on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. The document contains the NEET All India Rank, NEET score, MP state rank, category, allotted institute, course and allotted category/class.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the cut off ranks for MBBS and BDS Admissions for academic session 2026-27 on Monday, August 24, 2026. The cutoff for admission to government and private medical colleges PDF has been released on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.
According to the PDF, the college-wise opening and closing ranks have been released to allow for admission to government and private medical colleges. The document contains the NEET All India Rank, NEET score, MP state rank, category, allotted institute, course and allotted category/class.
How to check MP NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Cutoff?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the MP NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Cutoff online:
- Visit the official counselling portal at dme.mponline.gov.in
- Click on the MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2026 tab
- Click on the PDF for the ranks and download PDF
- Check opening rank, closing rank, NEET score, category and quota for future reference
DIRECT LINK - MP NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Cutoff
MP NEET UG Round 1 Cutoff 2026 - Opening Ranks for MBBS
MP NEET round 1 cutoff 2026 is opening and closing NEET ranks at which MBBS seats were allotted during state counselling process. MP NEET cutoff varies as per college, category, quota, domicile status and availability of seats.
|
Institute Name
|
GEN
|
OBC
|
PWD
|
SC
|
ST
|
Amaltas Institute Of Medical Sciences Dewas
|
73869
|
119565
|
814345
|
241619
|
397819
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha
|
13004
|
31114
|
294649
|
91819
|
181468
|
Birsa Munda Government Medical College Shahdol
|
30724
|
48691
|
855601
|
129023
|
285092
|
Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar
|
21871
|
32956
|
722377
|
51242
|
230382
|
Chhindwara Institute Of Medical Sciences Chhindwara
|
33177
|
44029
|
803942
|
121078
|
228421
|
Chirayu Medical College And Hospital Bhopal
|
58592
|
80692
|
0
|
170777
|
337672
|
Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam
|
17327
|
36067
|
529600
|
105910
|
188942
|
Esic Medical College And Hospital Indore
|
16007
|
23002
|
0
|
99243
|
161525
|
Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior
|
1944
|
21430
|
305101
|
22860
|
147129
|
Gandhi Medical College Bhopal
|
2182
|
12642
|
90002
|
18172
|
74603
|
Government Medical College Datia
|
32374
|
44081
|
810457
|
113075
|
288828
|
Government Medical College Satna
|
33904
|
49041
|
594906
|
136991
|
287709
|
Government Medical College Seoni
|
32548
|
53100
|
805376
|
140656
|
247050
|
Government Medical College Sheopur
|
39491
|
54379
|
0
|
155697
|
291470
|
Government Medical College Singrauli
|
52954
|
55750
|
1063589
|
161376
|
300604
|
Index Medical College Hospital And Research Center Indore
|
73020
|
110800
|
333939
|
215025
|
313138
|
Ln Medical College Bhopal
|
61037
|
94815
|
0
|
180791
|
395573
|
Lnct Medical College And Sewakunj Hospital Indore
|
74006
|
111613
|
808040
|
203384
|
350404
|
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore
|
987
|
8241
|
156322
|
16445
|
34887
|
Mahaveer Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research Bhopal
|
72700
|
103967
|
0
|
216487
|
412392
|
Mansarovar Medical College And Mgu Hospital Sehore
|
119751
|
137737
|
0
|
231877
|
382840
|
Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College
|
30124
|
40090
|
645206
|
110841
|
239287
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur
|
1764
|
20375
|
279194
|
57530
|
109856
|
Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal
|
71751
|
87927
|
0
|
205866
|
367227
|
Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre
|
75963
|
124809
|
0
|
228482
|
428494
|
Rd Gardi Medical College Ujjain
|
55777
|
70291
|
0
|
174009
|
325231
|
Rkdf Medical College Hospital And Research Centre Bhopal
|
89434
|
128056
|
0
|
261585
|
480464
|
School Of Medical Science Sri Satya Sai University Of Technology
|
85708
|
133775
|
0
|
284279
|
456173
|
Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College Shivpuri
|
2213
|
38814
|
1040539
|
111172
|
284880
|
Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa
|
15040
|
28116
|
525671
|
100318
|
233000
|
Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore
|
24601
|
72466
|
289620
|
169650
|
332216
|
Sukh Sagar Medical College And Hospital Jabalpur
|
69382
|
131157
|
0
|
191092
|
416345
|
Sunderlal Patwa Government Medical College Mandsaur
|
40005
|
51317
|
1033351
|
142639
|
264890
|
Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha Government Medical College
|
38183
|
52606
|
916216
|
108749
|
267094
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.