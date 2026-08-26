MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released at dme.mponline.gov.in for Government & Private Medical Colleges

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the cut off ranks for MBBS and BDS Admissions for academic session 2026-27 on Monday, August 24, 2026. The cutoff for admission to government and private medical colleges PDF has been released on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the PDF, the college-wise opening and closing ranks have been released to allow for admission to government and private medical colleges. The document contains the NEET All India Rank, NEET score, MP state rank, category, allotted institute, course and allotted category/class.

How to check MP NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Cutoff?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the MP NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Cutoff online: