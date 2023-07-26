MP NEET UG counselling registration 2023 link active, apply till July 31

MP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has started the round 1 online registration for Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2023 counselling from today: July 26. Candidates can apply for MP NEET UG online at the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. The last date to complete the MP MBBS/BDS registration is July 31, 2023.

DME will release the vacancies on July 26 and objections can be raised against vacancies on July 27, 2023. The final vacancies will be released on July 28 after the disposal of objections. The MP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result for round 1 will be released on August 7.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates registering for MP MBBS NEET counselling must go through the table to know the round 1 complete schedule:

Events Dates Commencement of MP NEET UG registration July 26, 2023 (Started) Last date to register July 31, 2023 Release of vacancies and window to raise objections against vacancies July 26 to 27, 2023 Release of final vacancies July 28, 2023 State merit list of registered candidates August 1, 2023 Choice filling and locking by MP domicile registered candidates August 2 to 4, 2023 MP seat allotment result round 1 August 7, 2023 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission August 8 to 14, 2023 Opt for upgradation through candidate's login after admission August 8 to 14, 2023 Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE) August 8 to 14, 2023

How to register for MP state combined DME NEET UG counselling 2023?

The counselling registration will conclude on July 31. Therefore, candidates are advised to apply for MP NEET UG counselling before the deadline. Check below the steps to know how to register online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the new registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter basic details and register

Step 4: Once registered, login using NEET roll number and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form, choices and lock it

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

MP NEET Counselling 2023 choice filling and locking

State-domicile registered candidates can fill in their choices and lock them between August 2 to 4. The round one MP NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on August 7. Those satisfied with the allotted seats can report to allotted colleges for document verification and confirm their admission or resign their seats and cancel their admission from August 8 to 14. They can opt for upgradation through their login after admission from August 8 till midnight of August 14. In case any candidate has any queries, they can write to DME, MP at: mpugpgcounselling@gmail.com.

