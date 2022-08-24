MPPEB PAT 2022 Registrations from August 31, Check Schedule Here

MP PAT 2022 Schedule: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has announced the registration and application schedule for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. According to the official notification issued, the applications for MP PAT 2022 will begin from August 31, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for MP PAT 2022 can visit the official website to complete the application process.

According to the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the MP PAT 2022 applications is September 14, 2022. The MP PAT 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to B.Sc (H) Agriculture, B.Sc (H) Horticulture, B.Sc (H) Forestry and B.Tech Agriculture Engineering programmes offered in the colleges in the state.

Students will be able to complete the registrations through the link on the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. The MP PAT 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022.

MP PAT 2022 Official notification

MP PAT 2022 Examination Details

The MP PAT 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted in October 2022. The examination will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 of the exam will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon while Session 2 of the exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Students who have qualified class 12 are eligible to apply for the MP PAT 2022 Examination.

MP PAT 2022 Registration and Application Process

The MP PAT 2022 Registration link will be activated on August 31, 2022. Students applying for the entrance exams must make sure that they first complete the online registration process following which they can submit the application form and the online application fee. The students from the Unreserved category are required to submit Rs. 500 as application fee while students from reserved category need to submit an application fee of Rs. 250.

MP PAT 2022 Schedule

Candidates appearing for the MP PAT 2022 exams can check the complete schedule for the entrance examination here.

Event Dates MP PAT application form release date August 31, 2022 Last date to fill online application September 14, 2022 Form correction window August 31 to September 19, 2022 MP PAT 2022 exam dates October 15-16, 2022

