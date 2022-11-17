    MP PAT 2022 Results OUT: Check at peb.mp.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

    MP PAT 2022 Results have been declared on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. Candidates who have appeared for the MP PAT 2022 exams can check the results through the link available here.

    Updated: Nov 17, 2022 16:45 IST
    MP PAT 2022 Results

    MP PAT 2022 Results: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the MP PAT (Pre-Agriculture Test) 2022 Results. Those students who have appeared for the MP PAT 2022 exams can visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) to check their results. 

    MP PAT 2022 exams were conducted for the admissions to the B.Sc Agriculture and allied courses offered in the colleges in Madhya Pradesh. To check the MP PAT 2022 Results candidates can visit the official website and enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link. 

    Students can also check the MP PAT 2022 Results through the link on the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the MP PAT 2022 Results is also provided below. 

    MP PAT 2022 Result Link - Click Here

    How to check MP PAT 2022 Results

    The MP PAT 2022 Results have been released on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the results of the entrance test. 

    Step 1: Visit the MPPEB official website

    Step 2: Click on the MP PAT 2022 Result link on the home page

    Step 3: Enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link

    Step 4: The MP PAT 2022 Results will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the MP PAT 2022 Results for further reference

    Details Mentioned on the MP PAT 2022 Result sheet

    The MP PAT 2022 Results will contain the qualifying status of the students who appeared for the entrance exam. When downloading the MP PAT 2022 Exams candidates are advised to check through all the details mentioned on the result sheet. The MP PAT 2022 Results will include the following details

    • Candidate name and Roll Number
    • Name of Examination
    • Subjects Appeared
    • Marks Secured
    • Total Marks 
    • Qualifying status

