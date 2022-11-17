MP PAT 2022 Results OUT: Check at peb.mp.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

MP PAT 2022 Results: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the MP PAT (Pre-Agriculture Test) 2022 Results. Those students who have appeared for the MP PAT 2022 exams can visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) to check their results.

MP PAT 2022 exams were conducted for the admissions to the B.Sc Agriculture and allied courses offered in the colleges in Madhya Pradesh. To check the MP PAT 2022 Results candidates can visit the official website and enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link.

Students can also check the MP PAT 2022 Results through the link on the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the MP PAT 2022 Results is also provided below.

MP PAT 2022 Result Link - Click Here

How to check MP PAT 2022 Results

The MP PAT 2022 Results have been released on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the results of the entrance test.

Step 1: Visit the MPPEB official website

Step 2: Click on the MP PAT 2022 Result link on the home page

Step 3: Enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link

Step 4: The MP PAT 2022 Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MP PAT 2022 Results for further reference

Details Mentioned on the MP PAT 2022 Result sheet

The MP PAT 2022 Results will contain the qualifying status of the students who appeared for the entrance exam. When downloading the MP PAT 2022 Exams candidates are advised to check through all the details mentioned on the result sheet. The MP PAT 2022 Results will include the following details

Candidate name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Subjects Appeared

Marks Secured

Total Marks

Qualifying status

