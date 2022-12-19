    MPBSE 2023: Govt to Pay Engineering and Medical fee of Meritorious Class 12 Students

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state will bear the expenses of those engineering and medical candidates who secure more than 75% in their class 12 exams. Check details here. 

    Updated: Dec 19, 2022 14:14 IST
    MP Govt to pay Medical and Engineering fees of Meritorious Class 12 students
    Fee waiver for Medical, Engineering Students: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state government will pay the fees of Medical and Engineering Students who have secured more than 75% marks in the MP Board Class 12 Exams 2023.

    The Chief Minister when making the announcement also introduced a scheme providing scholarships for students who secure more than 70% in class 10 and 12 exams. The CM further informed that the state government has decided to develop playgrounds in 110 villages in the state.

    When making the announcement, the CM highlighted that laptops were given to students who secured more than 70% in the class 12 exams in 2022. The scheme provisioning laptops to students who secured more than 75% in class 12 was launched in 2018 by CM Chouhan. The government used to transfer Rs. 25000 to meritorious students to buy laptops. This year the government will bear the expenses of the medical and engineering students along with IIT and Law college students. 

    MP Board Exam Schedule 2023

    Madhya Pradesh will be conducting the MP Board Practical Exams 2023 from February 13 to March 25, 2023, and the theory exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 20, 2023. This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will not be conducting the pre-board exams for the class 10 and 12 students.

