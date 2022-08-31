MPPEB PAT 2022 Registration Process to Begin Today, Apply for Madhya Pradesh Pre-Agriculture Test at peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB PAT 2022 Registration Begins: After the release of the official exam notification, the MPPEB PAT Application Forms will be released today. In line with the schedule released earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Pre Examination Board, MPPEB is all set to begin the registration process for MPPEB PAT 2022 Agriculture Entrance Exam Today - 31st August 2022. Like the notification, the MPPEB PAT 2022 Registration Process will be held in a completely online manner, with the application form available via the official website. Candidates can register and apply for Madhya Pradesh Pre-Agriculture Test by visiting the official portal at peb.mp.gov.in. Alternatively, once the link is available, the same will be provided below as well:

MPPEB PAT 2022 Important Dates and Exam Schedule

With the MPPEB PAT 2022 Application Form being released today, it is important for the candidates to know and be aware of the exam schedule and the important dates for the pre-agriculture examination. As per the schedule, the application and registration process for MP PAT 2022 exam will formally commence form today i.e., 31st August and continue until 15th Sept 2022. The application correction window will be made available to the candidates until 19th Sept, by when they would be required to make requisite changes to the form. The Madhya Pradesh Pre-Agriculture Test 2022 will be held on 15th and 16th October 2022.

Exam Event Date /Deadline Application Process Begins 31st August 2022 Application Process Ends 15th Sept 2022 Application Correction Window Opens 31st August 2022 Application Correction Window Ends 19th Sept 2022 MPPEB PAT 2022 Exam Dates 15th and 16th Sept 2022

Candidates should know that the MP PAT 2022 Exam will be held by the exam authority on 15th and 16th Sept 2022 in two shifts. The Morning Shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How to Register for MPPEB PAT 2022 Exam online?

The Madhya Pradesh Pre Examination Board, MPPEB has released the MP Pre-Agriculture Test 2022 Application form online on the official website. To access the same, candidates will be required to log onto the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. On the homepage, candidates will have to select the language in which they would want to apply for the exam. Thereafter, candidates need to locate the MPPEB PAT 2022 Application Form link and click on it. In the next step, candidates will be able to register on the website and fill the Pre-Agriculture Test Application Form by providing their academic and personal details. In the final step, candidates need to pay the requisite application fee and submit the form on the website.

