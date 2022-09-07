MPPEB PNST 2021: Applications commence at peb.mp.gov.in, Last date to apply September 20

MPPEB PNST 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the application process for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test 2021. Students interested in applying for the entrance test can visit the official website to submit the applications. PNST is conducted for the admissions to the B.S Nursing programme offered in the government nursing institutes.

According to the dates provided, the last date for students to submit their applications is September 20, 2022. Students can visit the official website or follow the link provided here to complete the applications for MPPEB PNST 2021. The PNST Entrance exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 17 and 18, 2022. Candidates can keep visiting this page for updates on the examinations.

MPPEB PNST 2021 Registration link is available on the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to register for the entrance examination.

MPPEB PNST 2021 Registrations

MPPEB PNST 2021 Registration link is available on the official website. For students to register for the entrance exam they are required to visit the official website and read through the instructions provided following which they can enter the details in the registration link and complete the MPPEB PNST 2021 Registration process.

The PNST entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 of PNST 2021 will be conducted from 9 AM to 11 AM while Session 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.

PNST 2021 Official Notification

Steps to apply for PNST 2021

The MPPEB PNST 2021 Nursing Registration and Application link is available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for PNST 2021

Step 1: Visit the MPPEB PNST 2021 official website

Step 2: Click on PNST 2021 Link

Step 3: Click on the registration link and read through the instructions

Step 4: Enter all required details and move to the application process

Step 5: Complete the PNST 2021 Application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

The MPPEB PNST 2021 Application form has to be submitted in the online mode only. The link for students to submit the fee will open after the application form is filled.

Also Read: Bangalore Schools Closed Today due to Heavy Rain Alert, Get Details Here