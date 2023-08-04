MPSOS Result 2023 Released for Open School Exams; Get Direct Link Here

MPSOS Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has declared the open school exam results for the June session. Candidates who appeared in class 10th, 12th exams can check out the results on the official website: mpsos.nic.in. They have to enter the roll number or OS roll number to access the scorecard online.

The MPSOS Open School Exam result for 2023 will include information on the student's name, roll number, date of birth, parent's name, overall grade, grade breakdown by subject, and qualifying status. MPSOS June 2023 Open School exams had a duration of three hours and scored 100 for each topic.

MPSOS Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Download the MPSOS scorecard through the link provided below:

How to Check MPSOS Open School Exam Result 2023?

Candidates who took the exams can follow the below instructions to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to Open School Exam June 2023 Class 10th & 12 link

Step 3: Select the exam and enter roll number/OS roll number and submit

Step 4: The MPSOS result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 Announced

Meanwhile, the authorities released the class 10, 12 exam results for the June session on July 29, 2023. Students who appeared in the exam were able to check out the MPSOS Result 2023 on the official website: mpsos.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

