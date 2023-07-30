  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 Out on mpsosresults.in; Download Class 10, 12 Marksheet Here

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 Out on mpsosresults.in; Download Class 10, 12 Marksheet Here

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 is now available on the official website. Students can check their results by entering their roll number or OS roll number. The deadline for applying for revaluation will be announced by the MPSOS.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 30, 2023 10:45 IST
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 Out
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 Out

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School, MPSOS has declared the class 10, 12 exam result for the June session on July 29, 2023. Students who appeared in the exam can chcek out the result on the official website: mpsos.nic.in by entering the login credentials: roll number or OS roll number.

Students who are not satisfied with their MPSOS result 2023 can apply for the revaluation process. A fee is required to pay for the revaluation process. The revaluation process will involve checking the answer scripts again to ensure that the marks awarded were correct. If the marks are changed after revaluation, the student will be notified and the revised result will be issued.

The deadline for applying for revaluation will be announced by the MPSOS. Students should check the official website for more information.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023

Click Here

How to Check MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023?

Students can access their mark sheets by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MPSOS ruk jana nahi result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number or OS roll number and submit

Step 4: MPBSE ruk jana nahi result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

MPSOS Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Mark Sheet

Students can check out the details that will be mentioned on MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 below:

  • Roll number
  • Student's name
  • Date of birth
  • Parent's name
  • Total marks obtained
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Qualifying status

Also Read: CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result Declared; Download Rank Card Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023