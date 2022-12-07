MPSOS Time Table 2022 (OUT): Download MP Open School 10, 12 Date Sheet for December Exam at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Time Table 2022 (OUT): Going as per the latest updates, the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the MP Open school time table for classes 10, 12 for December exam. As per the schedule, the MPSOS exams for classes 10, 12 will commence from December 26, 2022. Students can download the MPSOS time table 2022 from the official website - mpsos.nic.in.
Along with this, the officials have also announced the exam dates for MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN). The Ruk Jana Nahi exam for classes 10th and 12th will also commence on December 26, 2022 and will end on January 6, 2023. The MPSOS has also announced exam dates for open school, On Demand, Madarsa and MP classes 5 and 8.
MPSOS 2022 Timetable PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)
MPSOS Time Table 2022 For Class 10
|
Subjects
|
Dates
|
Science
|
December 26, 2022
|
Hindi
|
December 27, 2022
|
English
|
December 28, 2022
|
Maths
|
December 29, 2022
|
Political Science (Arthshastra)
|
December 30, 2022
|
Social Science
|
December 31, 2022
|
Business Studies
|
February 2, 2023
|
Home Science
|
February 3, 2023
|
Marathi
|
February 4, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
February 5, 2023
|
Urdu
|
February 6, 2023
MPSOS Time Table 2022 For Class 12
|
Subjects
|
Dates
|
Hindi
|
December 26, 2022
|
Maths
|
December 27, 2022
|
English
|
December 28, 2022
|
Physics (Bhautik Vigyan)
|
December 29, 2022
|
Political Science
|
February 2, 2023
|
Business Studies
|
February 4, 2023
|
Geography
|
February 5, 2023
|
History
|
February 11, 2023
Check MP Open school time table for classes 10and 12 PDF
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) Time Table 2022 for Class 10
|
Subjects
|
Dates
|
Hindi
|
December 26, 2022
|
English
|
December 27, 2022
|
Science
|
December 28, 2022
|
Mathematics
|
December 29, 2022
|
Social Science
|
December 30, 2022
|
Sanskrit
|
December 31, 2022
|
Urdu and Marathi
|
January 2, 2023
|
NSQF Subjects - I.T. & ITES, Private Security, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Retail, Apparels Made UPS and Home Furnishing, Agriculture, Plumbing
|
January 3, 2023
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) Time Table 2022 for Class 12
|
Subjects
|
Dates
|
Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science
|
December 26, 2022
|
Biology, Sociology, Book Keeping & Accountancy
|
December 27, 2022
|
Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Home Management Nutrition & Textile
|
December 28, 2022
|
Mathematics, Political Science
|
December 29, 2022
|
Hindi
|
December 30, 2022
|
English
|
December 31, 2022
|
Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Designee
|
January 2, 2023
|
Informatics Practices
|
January 3, 2023
|
Urdu
|
January 4, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
January 5, 2023
|
NSQF Subjects
|
January 6, 2023
Check MPSOS RJN Timetable for classes 10, 12 PDF
Also Read: CBSE Date Sheet 2023 (Soon): Know When, Where, How To Download Class 10, 12 Time Table