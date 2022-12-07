    MPSOS Time Table 2022 (OUT): Download MP Open School 10, 12 Date Sheet for December Exam at mpsos.nic.in

    MPSOS Time Table 2022 (Released):  MPSOS has released the Open School December exam dates for classes 10th and 12th. Students can download the MPSOS time table 2022 PDF at mpsos.nic.in. Along with MPSOS dates, the officials have also released MP Ruk Jana Nahi exam datesheet. Check details here 

    Updated: Dec 7, 2022 14:13 IST
    MPSOS Time Table 2022 (OUT)
    MPSOS Time Table 2022 (OUT)

    MPSOS Time Table 2022 (OUT): Going as per the latest updates, the  Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the MP Open school time table for classes 10, 12 for December exam. As per the schedule, the MPSOS exams for classes 10, 12 will commence from December 26, 2022. Students can download the MPSOS time table 2022 from the official website - mpsos.nic.in. 

    Along with this, the officials have also announced the exam dates for MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN). The Ruk Jana Nahi exam for classes 10th and 12th will also commence on December 26, 2022 and will end on January 6, 2023. The MPSOS has also announced exam dates for open school, On Demand, Madarsa and MP classes 5 and 8. 

    MPSOS 2022 Timetable PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)

    MPSOS Time Table 2022 For Class 10 

    Subjects 

    Dates 

    Science

    December 26, 2022

    Hindi

    December 27, 2022

    English

    December 28, 2022

    Maths

    December 29, 2022

    Political Science (Arthshastra)

    December 30, 2022

    Social Science

    December 31, 2022

    Business Studies

    February 2, 2023

    Home Science

    February 3,  2023

    Marathi

    February 4, 2023

    Sanskrit

    February 5, 2023

    Urdu

    February 6, 2023

    MPSOS Time Table 2022 For Class 12 

    Subjects 

    Dates 

    Hindi

    December 26, 2022

    Maths

    December 27, 2022

    English

    December 28, 2022

    Physics (Bhautik Vigyan)

    December 29, 2022

    Political Science

    February 2, 2023

    Business Studies

    February 4, 2023

    Geography

    February 5, 2023

    History

    February 11, 2023

    Check MP Open school time table for classes 10and 12 PDF

    MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) Time Table 2022 for Class 10

    Subjects

    Dates

    Hindi

    December 26, 2022

    English

    December 27, 2022

    Science

    December 28, 2022

    Mathematics

    December 29, 2022

    Social Science

    December 30, 2022

    Sanskrit

    December 31, 2022

    Urdu and  Marathi

    January 2, 2023

    NSQF Subjects - I.T. & ITES, Private Security, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Retail, Apparels Made UPS and Home Furnishing, Agriculture, Plumbing

    January 3, 2023

    MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) Time Table 2022 for Class 12 

    Subjects

    Dates

    Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science

    December 26, 2022

    Biology, Sociology, Book Keeping & Accountancy

    December 27, 2022

    Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Home Management Nutrition & Textile

    December 28, 2022

    Mathematics, Political Science

    December 29, 2022

    Hindi

    December 30, 2022

    English

    December 31, 2022

    Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Designee

    January 2, 2023

    Informatics Practices

    January 3, 2023

    Urdu

    January 4, 2023

    Sanskrit

    January 5, 2023

    NSQF Subjects

    January 6, 2023

    Check MPSOS RJN Timetable for classes 10, 12 PDF

    Also Read: CBSE Date Sheet 2023 (Soon): Know When, Where, How To Download Class 10, 12 Time Table

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification