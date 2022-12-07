MPSOS Time Table 2022 (OUT): Download MP Open School 10, 12 Date Sheet for December Exam at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Time Table 2022 (OUT): Going as per the latest updates, the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the MP Open school time table for classes 10, 12 for December exam. As per the schedule, the MPSOS exams for classes 10, 12 will commence from December 26, 2022. Students can download the MPSOS time table 2022 from the official website - mpsos.nic.in.

Along with this, the officials have also announced the exam dates for MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN). The Ruk Jana Nahi exam for classes 10th and 12th will also commence on December 26, 2022 and will end on January 6, 2023. The MPSOS has also announced exam dates for open school, On Demand, Madarsa and MP classes 5 and 8.

MPSOS Time Table 2022 For Class 10

Subjects Dates Science December 26, 2022 Hindi December 27, 2022 English December 28, 2022 Maths December 29, 2022 Political Science (Arthshastra) December 30, 2022 Social Science December 31, 2022 Business Studies February 2, 2023 Home Science February 3, 2023 Marathi February 4, 2023 Sanskrit February 5, 2023 Urdu February 6, 2023

MPSOS Time Table 2022 For Class 12

Subjects Dates Hindi December 26, 2022 Maths December 27, 2022 English December 28, 2022 Physics (Bhautik Vigyan) December 29, 2022 Political Science February 2, 2023 Business Studies February 4, 2023 Geography February 5, 2023 History February 11, 2023

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) Time Table 2022 for Class 10

Subjects Dates Hindi December 26, 2022 English December 27, 2022 Science December 28, 2022 Mathematics December 29, 2022 Social Science December 30, 2022 Sanskrit December 31, 2022 Urdu and Marathi January 2, 2023 NSQF Subjects - I.T. & ITES, Private Security, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Retail, Apparels Made UPS and Home Furnishing, Agriculture, Plumbing January 3, 2023

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) Time Table 2022 for Class 12

Subjects Dates Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science December 26, 2022 Biology, Sociology, Book Keeping & Accountancy December 27, 2022 Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Home Management Nutrition & Textile December 28, 2022 Mathematics, Political Science December 29, 2022 Hindi December 30, 2022 English December 31, 2022 Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Designee January 2, 2023 Informatics Practices January 3, 2023 Urdu January 4, 2023 Sanskrit January 5, 2023 NSQF Subjects January 6, 2023

