Ms Cynthia McCaffery Joins As New UNICEF Representative To India from October 2022

UNICEF: As per the reports, Ms. Cynthia McCaffrey joined as the new UNICEF Representative to India on 25th October 2022. Before India, she was the UNICEF Representative to China. She has also served in UNICEF Headquarters as Director, of the Office of Innovation, and Director and Chief of Staff of the Office of the Executive Director. As per the information provided, Ms Cynthia McCaffery met Mr. Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India today and introduced herself as the new UNICEF Representative in India.

Ms. Cynthia McCaffrey said, “India has made substantive progress for children, young people, and women over the past decades. I look forward to building on UNICEF’s strong partnership with the Government of India and working together across India to advance the rights of every child.”

About Ms. Cynthia McCaffrey

Ms McCaffrey belongs to the United States of America and holds a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Texas LBJ School and a Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University. She started her international development career with the International Rescue Committee in 1988. She spends her free time by exploring new places and joining her sister to zoom into their brother’s comedy shows.

Ms. Cynthia McCaffrey's Career

Ms. Cynthia McCaffrey has worked in the office of the U.S. Executive Director at the World Bank where she coordinated matters regarding Africa, debt relief, health, education and post-conflict. Before this, she worked in several posts at the United States Agency for International Development including in the Office of the Administrator, the Center for Democracy and Governance and the Bureau for Legislative and Public Affairs. Ms. McCaffrey was appointed a White House Fellow in 1995.

About UNICEF

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in some of the world’s most challenging places, to reach the world’s most underprivileged children. In more than 190 countries and territories, this agency is working for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, you can check - www.unicef.org.