MSBSHSE 10th Results 2022 (Link Live): Check Minimum Marks Required to Qualify Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Result

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 Declared: Link LIVE

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has made the class 10 link live on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website and enter the class 10 Registration number in the link provided below.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be made live on the official website soon. According to the announcement, candidates will be able to check the Maharashtra SSC Results by PM through the links provided by the officials.

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 12:43 PM

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the SSC Results 2022 on the official website today. The Class 10 Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 were announced by the board chairman Sharad Gosavi in an official press conference. According to the announcement, the overall pass percentage of the students in Maharashtra SSC Exams is 96.94%. A total of 15,68,977 students appeared for the exams from which 15, 21,003 students passed.

The official link for students to check the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be made available on the designated websites within an hour. According to the time announced by state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 link will be made available by 1 PM for the students.

To check the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 registration number in the result link. Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in, sscresuly.mkcl.org and ssc.mahresults.org.in.

According to data provided, approximately 15,94,799 students registered for the class 10 Maharashtra board exams from which out of which 15,68,977 students appeared and 15,21,003 students passed. Students can check below the minimum marks required to qualify along with the post result details.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: What is the minimum qualifying marks

Maharashtra board SSC Results 2022 will be announced by the officials at 1 PM today. According to the marking scheme followed, students are required to secure a minimum of 35% overall and 35 marks individually in each subject. The minimum marks for the compiled theory and practical exams.

Maharashtra 10th Results 2022: Re-evaluation and Verification

Class 10 Maharashtra board students will be able to apply for the Maharashtra class 10 answer sheet evaluation, photocopy of answer sheets, migration certificate, verification and other procedures shortly after the exam results are announced. Information regarding the verification, migration certificate and other details will be available on the official website - verification.mh.ssc.ac.in

