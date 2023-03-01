MSBSHSE 2023: Mass Cheating Caught in Pune School, Check Details Here

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023: According to media reports, an incident of mass cheating was detected during the Maharashtra Board examinations from a school in Daund Taluka of Pune District. The incident was reported during the Maharashtra Board class 12 Physics examination. As per reports, the school was involved in mass copying when the flying squad of Pune Zilla Parishad entered the premises.

A total of 9 teachers have been booked in the matter. As per reports, teachers were allegedly aiding students in using unfair means when appearing for the exams. The incident has been reported at Jawaharlal Secondary and Higher Secondary School at Kedgaon, Daund Taluk in Western Maharashtra.

According to reports, during the surprise check, the three-member flying squad recovered two gunny bags full of books, and photocopies of pages which were used by the students.

Reports suggest that close to 360 students were appearing for the exams at 17 exam halls in the schools. Officials have not specified the number of students who are suspected but the names in the FIR lodged include the exam centre director who was absent, the deputy director and seven teachers who were tasked with checking the students at the entry point.

Maharashtra Board Class 12, HSC exams commenced on February 21, 2023. The list of students who have been caught in the cheating incident has been submitted to the MSBSHSE and an FIR has been filed against suspected teachers at Yawat Police Station.

According to reports, strict action will be taken against the perpetrators under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act.

The State Government ahead of the Maharashtra Board exams had launched a ‘copy-free’ exam campaign and instructed that all photocopy shops near the exam centres will remain closed as a precaution on exam days.

