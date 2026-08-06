Mumbai University Admission 2026: UG, PG Registration Deadline Extended
Mumbai University has extended the window for UG and PG Admissions. The last date for students to apply for UG courses is August 12, 2026 and the last date to submit applications for PG admissions is August 10, 2026.
Mumbai University Admission 2026: Mumbai University has extended the last date for candidates to register for the UG and PG courses for the 2027 academic year. Candidates eligible to apply for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university can visit the official website to register.
According to the notification issued, the last date for candidates to register for the undergraduate programmes is August 12, 2026, and the last date for candidates to register for the postgraduate programmes is August 10, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for the various courses must visit the official website - muugadmission.samarth.edu.in for the UG admissions and muadmission.samarth.edu.in for PG admissions.
Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 - Click Here
Mumbai University PG Registration 2026 - Click Here
Mumbai University Admission 2026: Registration and Application Process
The link for new candidates to register for the UG and PG admissions is available online. Candidates are first required to register for the course of their choice before filling out the application form. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the Mumbai University Admission portal
Step 2: Click on UG/ PG Admission window
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Fill in applicant name, date of birth, email id, mobile number and password
Step 5: Log in to fill out the online application form
Step 6: Upload the scanned documents as required
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
Next Steps in the Mumbai University Admission Process 2026
After completing the re-admission registration process, students must fill out the application forms for various colleges. Candidates can apply to the college of their choice using the re-admission form details. Based on the marks scored in the qualifying exams for UG and PG courses, the merit list for admissions will be issued. Candidates allotted seats in the college of their choice can complete the document verification and admission process. when reporting to the colleges, candidates must make sure they have with them the original and photocopies of all the documents. The documents will be verified before fee payment and final admission process.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.