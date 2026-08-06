Mumbai University Admission 2026: UG, PG Registration Deadline Extended

Mumbai University Admission 2026: Mumbai University has extended the last date for candidates to register for the UG and PG courses for the 2027 academic year. Candidates eligible to apply for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university can visit the official website to register.

According to the notification issued, the last date for candidates to register for the undergraduate programmes is August 12, 2026, and the last date for candidates to register for the postgraduate programmes is August 10, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for the various courses must visit the official website - muugadmission.samarth.edu.in for the UG admissions and muadmission.samarth.edu.in for PG admissions.

Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 - Click Here