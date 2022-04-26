Mumbai University Exams 2022 in Offline Mode, Colleges to provide Practice Papers to Students

Mumbai University Exam 2022 in Offline Mode: With preparations underway for the Mumbai University Offline exam 2022 scheduled to be held soon, the varsity has directed affiliate colleges to provide students with practice question papers. In a circular issued on 21st April, the University Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluations Vinod Patil has asked all affiliate colleges to share with students the practice question papers for exams for professional courses such as engineering, pharmacy, and law among others.

Practice Question Papers for Offline Exams

The provision of practice question papers to the students for the upcoming Mumbai University Offline Exams comes at a time when students will be appearing for on-ground exams after nearly two years of the pandemic. In light of this development, the university has asked colleges to share practice question papers with students that can help them familiarize themselves with the exam format and pattern. The offline exam will be held based on a mixed pattern i.e., a combination of objective and subjective questions.

The official circular issued by the university in this regard reads “According to the paper pattern for the exam, the colleges should provide questions to students for practice. Students, who come from outside Mumbai should be helped in getting temporary accommodation in hostels either run by the colleges or those available in the nearby area. The colleges are expected to act accordingly to ensure a smooth examination process for students.”

Colleges to Help Students Find Accommodation for Exam

Another major challenge that students are facing with regard to the upcoming offline exams is accommodation. With several students returning back to the city from their hometowns to appear for the semester exam, their accommodation is becoming a real challenge. Highlighting this concern, NSUI State General Secretary Faisal Shaikh said ““Most worried are the students who are not residents of Mumbai. For offline exams, if they come back to the city; accommodation is becoming a major issue. Not only is it expensive here in the city but also there are no suitable options for a short period of exams. After many such students approached us, we reached out to the university.”

To help students resolve this problem, the university has also asked colleges to help students find necessary short-term accommodation for the exam period when they return to appear for the offline exam.

All Maharashtra Universities to hold Offline Exams: Uday Samant

Mumbai University is not the only varsity which is holding offline exams for the summer semester. In fact, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant have issued a statement saying that all universities in the state are to hold summer exams in offline mode. In a meeting with vice-chancellors of the universities based in the state, Mr Samant proposed holding the upcoming summer semester exam in offline or pen-and-paper mode, which was accepted by officials. In line with this, universities have been directed to hold university exams in offline mode in April and May 2022.

