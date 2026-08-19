Mumbai University Makes APAAR ID Mandatory For 2026-27 Exam Hall Tickets, Check Details

Mumbai University has made APAAR ID mandatory for downloading hall tickets for 2026-27 exams and advised students to report 30 minutes early. Check details.

The University of Mumbai (MU) has made the APAAR ID mandatory for students appearing in examinations during the academic year 2026-27. As per the university’s latest notice, students will be required to provide their APAAR ID details on the designated login window to download their hall tickets for the upcoming semester examinations. Students who fail to update or submit their APAAR ID details may not be able to access their admit cards. The move is part of the university’s revised examination-related measures for the 2026-27 academic session. In addition to the APAAR ID requirement, the university has instructed students to reach their examination centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam. The rule will apply to examinations conducted during the academic year 2026-27. The decision was taken following discussions involving the Examination and Evaluation Board, Management Council and Academic Council.

Aadhar Facilitation Camp To help students who are facing difficulties with APAAR ID creation or related formalities, the University of Mumbai has also arranged an Aadhaar facilitation camp. According to the official circular issued on August 16, the university has organised the camp in coordination with the Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation (DBOEE). The facilitation camp is being conducted at the Alkesh Dinesh Mody Institute for Financial and Management Studies (ADMIFMS), University of Mumbai. It will be available on August 19 and 20, between 11 am and 4 pm. Students can approach the camp for assistance with APAAR ID creation, linking their Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID and other Aadhaar-related issues. What Is an APAAR ID? APAAR, or the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, provides students with a unique 12-digit identification number. It is designed to digitally maintain and connect a student’s academic records, including information related to education, grades, credits and other achievements.

The APAAR ID is linked with the broader digital education ecosystem and is intended to make it easier to access and manage academic records. Students enrolled in schools and higher educational institutions can use the ID to maintain their academic information digitally. Students Advised To Use Facilitation Camp The University of Mumbai has asked senior authorities of affiliated colleges and university departments to inform students about the facilitation camp and encourage those facing APAAR-related issues to make use of the facility. Students planning to appear for the examinations have also been advised to carry their Aadhaar Card and other necessary documents or details while visiting the camp. This will help officials verify the required information and address issues related to APAAR ID creation or linking.