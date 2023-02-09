Mumbai University Semester Exam Revised Dates Announced, Check Updates Here

Mumbai University Semester Exams: As per media reports, the University of Mumbai has released the revised Mumbai University time table 2023 for semester exams. The varsity has issued the revised dates for Mumbai University semester exams that were postponed on February 3 and 4, 2023 due to state-wide call by non-teaching staff to boycott exam work.

Earlier, On February 2, MU released a notification announcing the postponement of 10 courses indefinitely, as non-teaching staff was boycotting exam work. The state government, however, criticised public universities for postponing exams without consultation and when the department was in talks with the non-teaching staff's union.

Mumbai University Semester Exams Revised Dates

As per reports and the new Mumbai University semester exam schedule, Law papers that were scheduled to be conducted on February 4 will now be held on February 10. The varsity announced that - " All exams, which were on February 3, will be now held on February 15 and the remaining papers from February 4 have been rescheduled to February 16." As per the circular, the time and venue of all the exams will remain the same.

Where To Check Mumbai University Sem Exam Dates?

The students appearing for the MU semester exam will be able to check the Mumbai University revised exam dates on the official website. For the detailed paper code for law papers, students can check the university portal. It has been released on the official website - mu.ac.in. Students can go through the same and download the pdf file as well.

Mumbai University Semester Exams Postpones Due to MLC Elections

Earlier, the Mumbai University semester exams were postponed due to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections. As per the revised dates, the MU semester exams were scheduled to commence from February 7, 2023. Mumbai University had postponed the exam of 30 subjects including Law, Humanities, and Engineering among others.

