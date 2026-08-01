Muzaffarnagar Schools Holiday from August 3 to 10 Due to Kanwar Yatra

Muzaffarnagar School Holiday: As a part of the precautions taken prior to the annual Kanwar Yatra, the administration of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh has implemented various security and traffic management policies. Upon instructions from District Magistrate (DM), the Basic Education Officer (BSA) of the district, Sandeep Kumar, issued an official notification declaring closure of all educational institutions in the district from August 3 to August 10, 2026. This decision will affect all schools, be it at primary, upper primary, or secondary level, CBSE and ICSE schools, and degree colleges.

As far as the relevance of this step taken by the district administration is concerned, one needs to know that due to its strategic importance for the pilgrim groups on their way to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar falls on the path of major roadways, including the National Highway connecting Delhi and Haridwar (NH-58). Millions of Kanwariyas who come to this district every year on the pilgrimage to carry the holy water from Haridwar travel through Muzaffarnagar.