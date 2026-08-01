Muzaffarnagar Schools Holiday from August 3 to 10 Due to Kanwar Yatra
Muzaffarnagar School Holiday: To ensure safety and manage traffic during the Kanwar Yatra, Muzaffarnagar authorities ordered all schools and colleges closed from August 3 to August 10, 2026. Route diversions on NH-58 and heavy vehicle bans are active. Private schools plan online classes for grades 9–12 to avoid learning disruptions.
Muzaffarnagar School Holiday: As a part of the precautions taken prior to the annual Kanwar Yatra, the administration of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh has implemented various security and traffic management policies. Upon instructions from District Magistrate (DM), the Basic Education Officer (BSA) of the district, Sandeep Kumar, issued an official notification declaring closure of all educational institutions in the district from August 3 to August 10, 2026. This decision will affect all schools, be it at primary, upper primary, or secondary level, CBSE and ICSE schools, and degree colleges.
As far as the relevance of this step taken by the district administration is concerned, one needs to know that due to its strategic importance for the pilgrim groups on their way to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar falls on the path of major roadways, including the National Highway connecting Delhi and Haridwar (NH-58). Millions of Kanwariyas who come to this district every year on the pilgrimage to carry the holy water from Haridwar travel through Muzaffarnagar.
Muzaffarnagar School Holiday: Details
Due to the annual Kanwar Yatra during Sawan, the Muzaffarnagar administration declared all primary, secondary, CBSE/ICSE schools and colleges shut down between August 3 to August 10, 2026. This action ensures students' safety and reduces traffic congestion on important pilgrim transportation routes such as NH-58.
|
Parameter
|
Details & Specifications
|
Location
|
Muzaffarnagar District, Uttar Pradesh
|
Holiday Duration
|
August 3 to August 10, 2026
|
Occasion / Reason
|
Annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage & traffic management
|
Issuing Authority
|
Basic Education Officer (BSA) Sandeep Kumar (under DM directions)
|
Institutions Covered
|
All Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, CBSE/ICSE schools, and Degree Colleges
|
Key Affected Route
|
Delhi-Haridwar National Highway (NH-58)
Route diversion and security arrangements: Key updates on the Kanwar Yatra
The movement of heavy vehicles has been prohibited in Muzaffarnagar since this place has been declared as a Kanwar Mela area.
-
Change in traffic pattern: Since Kanwadias are occupying NH-58, the movement of buses and personal vehicles has been diverted.
-
Online Classes Schedule: Several private schools are planning to publish an online class schedule for the students from classes 9 to 12 to prevent any syllabus gaps during the holidays which will last for 8 days.
-
Administrative request: The police administration is advising the locals and students to move on the major roadways for emergency work only.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.