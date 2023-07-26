Nagaland NMMS Scholarship 2024 Applications Commence, Get Direct Link Here

NMMS 2024 Scholarship Application: The registrations for the Nagaland National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMSS) have commenced. Candidates studying in class 8 eligible to apply for the scholarship programme can visit the official website of NMMSS Nagaland and submit the applications. As per the schedule available, the last date for students to submit their applications is August 31, 2023.

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme is conducted for meritorious students from economically weaker sections. The scholarship has been introduced to reduce dropout rates at the secondary stage and encourage students to continue their higher education studies. The NMMS exams will be conducted on November 4, 2023.

Nagaland NMMS applications are available on the official website - scert.nagaland.gov.in. The application forms are available in the form of a pdf document to be downloaded through the link given on the official website.

NMMS 2024 Application Form - Click Here

NMMS 2024 Scholarship Notification - Click Here

According to the official notification, the filled applications are to be submitted to the State Nodal Officer, NMMSS. SCERT Nagalandon or before August 31, 2023.

Nagaland NMMSS Applications 2024

The applications for the class 8 scholarship programme are available online. Students are required to download the application form and send the filled-out applications before the last date. Follow the below-given steps to submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the SCERT Nagaland official website

Step 2: Click on the NMMSS application notification

Step 3: Download the online application form

Step 4: Read through the instructions carefully

Step 5: Fill out the details in the application

Step 6: Take a printout for further

