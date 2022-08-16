Nagpur University cancels Exams due to Heavy rainfall, Revised Schedule to be issued soon

Nagpur University Exam Cancelled: Nagpurs Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has canceled the exams scheduled to be conducted today and tomorrow due to the heavy rainfall in Nagpur and adjoining areas in Maharashtra.

Nagpur University Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation - Prafulla Sabale stated that all the principals, in-charge of exam centres, teachers and students have been informed that the exams scheduled for August 16 and 17 have been canceled due to heavy rain and floods in all four districts under the university jurisdiction. The revised dates of the exam will be announced soon.

Rains across Maharashtra

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Mumbai indicating heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Head of Weather Forecasting Department IMD Pune - Anupam Jashyapi has said that monsoon is likely to remain active in Maharashtra for the next few days and isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the Ghat Regions in Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa until today - August 16, 2022. Marathwada and Vidarbha regions are also likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra has been dealing with heavy rainfall causing floods across various parts of the state. Both rural and urban areas are facing heavy water logging issues

