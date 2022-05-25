NATA 2022 Application Dates Extended, Register for Architecture Entrance Exam at nata.in

NATA 2022 Application Date Extended: Following multiple requests from the candidates, CoA has decided to extend the application timeline for NATA 2022 entrance exam. The Council of Architecture (CoA) extended the NATA 2022 registration and application timeline for the upcoming entrance exam from its earlier deadline of 23rd May to 28th May. Candidates can now apply for NATA 2022 Architecture Entrance Exam until Saturday up to 11:59 pm. To register themselves, candidates need to log onto the NATA 2022 official website - nata.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the registration page for NATA 2022 is also provided below:

Register for NATA 2022 Architecture Entrance Exam - Direct Link (Available Now)

NATA 2022: 3 Phased Entrance Exam

The CoA is holding the NATA 2022 entrance exam in three key phases. For the 2022-23 academic session, the NATA 2022 entrance exam’s first test will be held on 12th June, followed by the 2nd and 3rd tests being held on 3rd and 24th July 2022, respectively. Candidates should note that the extension in the application timeline for the NATA 2022 has been notified only for the First Test, which will be held in June 2022.

NATA 2022 Eligibility Criteria

With just a few days left for the closing of the NATA 2022 application process, some candidates may end up applying for the architecture entrance exam in haste. However, before doing so, they are advised to cross-check and verify that they qualify eligibility criteria listed for the NATA 2022 entrance exam.

As per the details shared in the information brochure, candidates who have cleared their 10+2 i.e., Class 12 Board Exams with a minimum of 50% marks. In addition to this, the candidate should have had Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and must have scored a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in these three subjects as well.

In case a candidate holds a Diploma with a 10+3 structure is applying for NATA 2022, they need to clear their qualifying exam with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

